Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 27.09.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 673 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: TAAT Global verdoppelt die Anzahl der Shops auf 1.000!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N6UN ISIN: CNE1000031W9 Ticker-Symbol: 39EA 
Tradegate
27.09.21
13:43 Uhr
14,925 Euro
-0,575
-3,71 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
FTSE China 50
1-Jahres-Chart
GANFENG LITHIUM CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GANFENG LITHIUM CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,72015,01015:02
14,70514,99015:02
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
GANFENG LITHIUM
GANFENG LITHIUM CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GANFENG LITHIUM CO LTD14,925-3,71 %
TNR GOLD CORP0,031-8,96 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.