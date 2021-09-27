Microsmallcap.com: Decentralized Finance Goes Mainstream with MiamiCoin

FN Media Group Presents Microsmallcap.com Market Commentary

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cryptocurrencies aren't just the future of finance, they're here - now. Cities are now getting in on the crypto action, most notably Miami and its MiamiCoin. MiamiCoin is the first CityCoin, which is a city-based token. The city of Miami recently voted to approve accessing approximately $5 million worth of the cryptocurrency. The coin is a new way of funding government projects and that elected leaders can use to improve quality of life for city residents. One of the major hurdles for cryptocurrency was building understanding and acceptance for the business and political sphere. Now, cities are getting on board with cryptocurrencies as a way to fund their municipal budgets and change the lives of citizens. The companies helping facilitate this wave of change are moving the needle of progress faster now. Some leaders like WonderFi Technologies Inc. (OTCPK:WONDF) (NEO:WNDR), Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN), MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR), Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT), and Mobilum Technologies Inc. (OTCPK:MBLMF) are developing the tools and blockchain technologies that will underpin future financial infrastructure for governments around the world.

Stablecoins Key to WonderFi's Strategy and Future DeFi Applications - WonderFi Technologies Inc. (NEO:WNDR) (OTC:WONDF), the namesake decentralized finance company of Shark Tank star and investor Kevin O'Leary, is making the wild-west environment of cryptocurrencies safe, simple, and accessible for investors around the world, from retail, to institutional. The company aims to bring together multiple applications and features to simplify the world of decentralized finance. Currently, with many brokers, wallets, and blockchains to choose from, the selection alone can be overwhelming. WonderFi Technologies Inc. (NEO:WNDR) (OTC:WONDF) instead has a platform that allows users to access the best parts of DeFi without the level of complexity that you encounter on 99% of the platforms within the space.

The company understands that decentralized finance is critical to unlocking the potential of the global financial system and bringing the underbanked into a new system. Stablecoins are part of this strategy, as they can be tied to a fiat currency to ensure their stability. WonderFi is planning to use stablecoins are part of its treasury management strategy.

WonderFi intends to utilize certain stablecoins including USDC and DAI, and the Company will review performance, risks, and new developments in the area on an ongoing basis to continue to optimize its treasury management.

Stablecoins including USDC and DAI will be used to review performance, risks, and new development in the treasury management area on an ongoing basis. This will help the company optimize its treasury management for the future.

WonderFi also recently announced that its shares listed in the United States on the OTC Market under the symbol WONDF are eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through the Depository Trust Company in the United States. The automated system lowers costs and improves accuracy, giving investors in the US a better process and order execution for WonderFi shares. For more information about WonderFi Technologies Inc. (NEO:WNDR) (OTC:WONDF), click here .

An Industry Moving the Decentralized, Freedom-Focused Agenda Forward

Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) is one of the biggest names and most popular exchanges in the cryptocurrency sector. On September 15, Coinbase filed an application with the National Futures Association to register as a futures commission merchant. The company wants to begin trading cryptocurrency derivatives, and this is a critical first step. Cryptocurrency futures and options are a big market, and Coinbase has not included the option in its product offerings yet. This changes the company's range of products and services to branch out and capitalize on what has become a large market.

Major software companies like MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) are also building large cryptocurrency holdings as they realize the benefits of decentralized finance. The company recently purchased an additional $250 million in Bitcoin (BTC) increasing its total holdings to approximately $5.1 billlion. The company's strategy is to buy Bitcoin with excess cash and simultaneously develop the software business. This latest purchase of 5,050 coins at an average price of $48,099 makes MicroStrategy the biggest corporate investor in cryptocurrency.

Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) is one of the industry leaders in bitcoin mining and hosting, and its operational update is showing investors it has continued to increase production. Bitcoin production for August 2021 was 441 BTC, versus just 80 BTC in the same month the year before. The company is focusing on increasing production this year, and has already produced a total 2,051 BTC, a 221% increase over the same production period in 2020 of 639 BTC.

Mobilum Technologies Inc. (OTC:MBLMF) is breaking new records, announcing Total Transaction volumes of $7.7 million in August 2021, a 44% jump from September. The company aims to make traditional finance accessible through completely compliant digital payment infrastructure and digital asset management. Mobilum, like WonderFi and its peers, is advancing the mission of decentralized finance for the masses.

As cities, governments, and people around the world continue to discover and access decentralized finance products, WonderFi, and its industry peers are building the tools to make finance more accessible, secure, and simple.

DISCLAIMER: Microsmallcap.com (MSC) is the source of the Article and content set forth above. References to any issuer other than the profiled issuer are intended solely to identify industry participants and do not constitute an endorsement of any issuer and do not constitute a comparison to the profiled issuer. FN Media Group (FNM) is a third-party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated with MSC or any company mentioned herein. The commentary, views and opinions expressed in this release by MSC are solely those of MSC and are not shared by and do not reflect in any manner the views or opinions of FNM. Readers of this Article and content agree that they cannot and will not seek to hold liable MSC and FNM for any investment decisions by their readers or subscribers. MSC and FNM and their respective affiliated companies are a news dissemination and financial marketing solutions provider and are NOT registered broker-dealers/analysts/investment advisers, hold no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security.



The Article and content related to the profiled company represent the personal and subjective views of the Author (MSC), and are subject to change at any time without notice. The information provided in the Article and the content has been obtained from sources which the Author believes to be reliable. However, the Author (MSC) has not independently verified or otherwise investigated all such information. None of the Author, MSC, FNM, or any of their respective affiliates, guarantee the accuracy or completeness of any such information. This Article and content are not, and should not be regarded as investment advice or as a recommendation regarding any particular security or course of action; readers are strongly urged to speak with their own investment advisor and review all of the profiled issuer's filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission before making any investment decisions and should understand the risks associated with an investment in the profiled issuer's securities, including, but not limited to, the complete loss of your investment. FNM was not compensated by any public company mentioned herein to disseminate this press release but was compensated twenty five hundred dollars by MSC, a non-affiliated third party to distribute this release on behalf of WonderFi Technologies Inc.

FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.



This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and MSC and FNM undertake no obligation to update such statements.



Contact:



FN Media Group, LLC

info@financialnews.com

+1(561)325-8757