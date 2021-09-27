Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 27.09.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 673 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: TAAT Global verdoppelt die Anzahl der Shops auf 1.000!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
27.09.2021 | 14:53
54 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of FSport AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (493/21)

Listing of FSport AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market


Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that FSport AB, company registration number
556950-4474, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing requirements. 

Provided that FSport AB, applies for admission to trading of its shares on
Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading is expected to be
September 30, 2021. 



Shares



Short name:               FSPORT         
----------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum number of shares to be listed: 19 230 288       
----------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:               SE0016288641      
----------------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:               1            
----------------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:             235822         
----------------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number:      556950-4474       
----------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:             First North STO/8    
----------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:            MiFID II tick size table
----------------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:                SSME          
----------------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:            SEK           
----------------------------------------------------------------







Equity rights





Short name:               FSPORT TO 1           
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum number of warants to be listed: 2 700 000            
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
Terms:                  1 TO 1 entitles to 1 share   
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscription period:           October 3, 2022-October 14, 2022
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last trading day:            October 12, 2022        
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:                SE0016786941          
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:                1                
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:              235823             
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:             First North STO/8        
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:             MiFID II tick size table    
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:                SSME              
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:            SEK               
-------------------------------------------------------------------------





Classification





Code Name         
----------------------------
40  Consumer Discretionary
----------------------------
4050 Travel & Leisure   
----------------------------






This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser,
Corpura Fondkommision AB. For further information, please call Corpura
Fondkommision AB on 0722523451.
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.