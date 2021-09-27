Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of FSport AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (493/21)

Listing of FSport AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that FSport AB, company registration number 556950-4474, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing requirements. Provided that FSport AB, applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading is expected to be September 30, 2021. Shares Short name: FSPORT ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 19 230 288 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0016288641 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 235822 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556950-4474 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Equity rights Short name: FSPORT TO 1 ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of warants to be listed: 2 700 000 ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Terms: 1 TO 1 entitles to 1 share ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription period: October 3, 2022-October 14, 2022 ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last trading day: October 12, 2022 ------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0016786941 ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 235823 ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ---------------------------- 40 Consumer Discretionary ---------------------------- 4050 Travel & Leisure ---------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Corpura Fondkommision AB. For further information, please call Corpura Fondkommision AB on 0722523451.