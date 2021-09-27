Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Inc.: Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Announces Keynote Presentation Highlighting its Modular Vaccine Platform Delivery Technology

- Presentation highlighted potential of polymer-based delivery system for slow-release of vaccines that potentially require no booster shots -

- Delivery system is transportation and storage friendly with no refrigeration or freezing requirements -

NOVATO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Inc. ("Mosaic" or the "Company"), (OTCQB:CPMV), a development-stage biotechnology company focused on bridging immunology and engineering to develop novel immunotherapies to treat and prevent cancer and infectious diseases, today announced that Mosaic co-founder and associate professor of NanoEngineering at the University of California San Diego, Jon Pokorski, Ph.D., delivered a keynote presentation at the annual conference of the American Society for Composites (ASC). For over 30 years, the ASC has been an organization dedicated to the advancement of the science and technology of composite materials and structures.

"My presentation demonstrated how polymers can be utilized for the slow release of active and effective biologic vaccines. Our preclinical studies show that immune stimulating nano-particles linked to viral peptide epitopes can be successfully manufactured into polymer composites at high temperatures and used as small dermal implants," said Jon Pokorski, Mosaic co-founder and associate professor of NanoEngineering at the University of California San Diego. "The potential benefits of this technology include stability at room temperature for storage and shipment, slow release of the vaccine candidate for single-dose treatment and potential self-administration."

The presentation, entitled, "Biological Composites for Vaccine Delivery," was a keynote presentation given in a session entitled, "Engineered Living Materials." Dr. Pokorski detailed the benefits of protein-based nano-particles utilized as immune adjuvants and epitope display platforms when linked to specific viral peptides to produce prophylactic immune responses in preclinical studies for SARS-CoV-2. Additionally, Dr. Pokorski outlined the development and production of polymer-based delivery devices blended with vaccine candidates that have been validated in preclinical studies to facilitate the slow release of vaccines that can potentially circumvent the need for booster shots.

"This keynote presentation highlights the delivery system incorporated into our Modular Vaccine Platform (MVP) for rapid vaccine development. Our MVP polymer delivery devices can be rapidly developed, include ease of administration, and have superior cold-chain requirements. These characteristics can be critical when distributing vaccine candidates for rapid response to regions that may lack the infrastructure to support traditional temperature sensitive vaccines," said Steven King, president and chief executive officer of Mosaic. "Our MVP technology has been validated in preclinical models inhibiting HPV infection, HER2-positive cancers and SARS-CoV-2 infection of cells. We are excited to see this technology platform gaining awareness and understanding among the scientific community and look forward to additional opportunities to discuss the technology."

About Mosaic ImmunoEngineering's Modular Vaccine Platform (MVP)

Mosaic's MVP links a protein nanoparticle-based adjuvant with carefully selected target peptides of interest to direct a protective or potentially therapeutic immune response. The adjuvant is recognized as a foreign entity, thus stimulating immune activation, while the attached peptide focuses the immune response to recognize and attack the specific target cells of interest. This technology platform has been successfully evaluated for effectiveness in preclinical oncology studies, HPV and recently in infectious diseases including SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. The MVP platform is designed to facilitate the rapid development of vaccine candidates due to its modular nature. The adjuvant and linking chemistry can be stockpiled and ready for the identification of targets of interest which can be linked for testing in a very short time. The MVP candidates combined with slow-release polymer delivery devices allow for shipment of materials at room temperature and potential self-administration making the platform ideal for rapid response situations. UC San Diego researchers have identified a lead candidate for COVID-19 while simultaneously advancing the system for rapid response and the development of vaccine candidates to address additional infectious diseases and cancers.

About the American Society for Composites

Composites and engineered materials provide system designers with many opportunities to reduce structural weight, increase performance, and enhance the durability under extreme-use conditions. The American Society for Composites (ASC) focuses on the advancement of science and engineering, which has led to numerous innovations in the field of composites. Advances in chemistry, mechanics, computational methods, manufacturing methods, and machinery are paving way to high-performance, lightweight composite structures. Members of the ASC perform multidisciplinary and multi-scale research, design and manufacture systems with composites for many large and small industries, and educate a new generation of professionals. The society is an all-volunteer organization and serves primarily as a communication and collaboration platform. The ASC engages the community through its annual technical conference through its published proceedings, awards recognizing contributions of the early-career and experienced professionals in the field, and doctoral research scholarships that encourage students to pursue careers related to composites.

About Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Inc.

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Inc. is a development-stage biotechnology company focused on bridging immunology and engineering to develop novel immunotherapies to treat and prevent cancer and infectious diseases. Mosaic's core technology platform is based on Cowpea mosaic virus ("CPMV"), which is non-infectious to humans or other animals but upon intra-tumoral administration, elicits a strong innate immune response resulting in potent anti-tumor activity against the primary and distant tumor sites. The broad potential of our lead candidate, MIE-101, for the treatment of many different types of cancer and potential combination therapies continues to be supported by numerous publications and grant funding through our university collaborators and co-founders at the UC San Diego Center for Nano-ImmunoEngineering. In addition, the core technology has a potential application as part of a Modular Vaccine Platform (MVP) that has already generated promising data in both cancer and infectious disease preclinical models, including COVID-19. The COVID-19 vaccine research is currently being performed by our co-founders and was funded by the National Science Foundation. For additional information about Mosaic, please visit MosaicIE.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. For example, we are using forward-looking statements when we discuss Mosaic's future operations and its ability to successfully advance the product candidates; the nature, strategy and focus of Mosaic's business; and the development and commercial potential and potential benefits of any of Mosaic's product candidates. Mosaic may not actually achieve the plans, carry out the intentions or meet the expectations or projections disclosed in the forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Mosaic's current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance or achievements of these forward-looking statements could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release, including the uncertainties of: raising sufficient capital or grant funding to advance these product candidates, which may not be available on favorable terms or at all; the risks associated with cold-chain requirements for each potential product; the timing of rapid development may take significantly longer than anticipated; the ease of administration may not be achieved; advancing Mosaic's multiple products into clinical trials, the clinical development and regulatory approval of Mosaic's product candidates, including potential delays in the commencement; enrollment and completion of clinical trials; the potential that earlier preclinical studies of Mosaic's product candidates may not be predictive of future results; risks related to business interruptions, including but not limited to, the outbreak of COVID-19 coronavirus, which could harm Mosaic's financial condition and increase its costs and expenses. The foregoing review of important factors that could cause actual events to differ from expectations should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with statements that are included herein and elsewhere, including the risks discussed in Mosaic's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as otherwise required by law, Mosaic disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, whether, as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.

Contact: Jay Carlson

Sr. Manager, Investor Relations

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Inc.

info@mosaicie.com

Strategic corporate inquires can be sent to partnering@mosaicie.com.

SOURCE: Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/665633/Mosaic-ImmunoEngineering-Announces-Keynote-Presentation-Highlighting-its-Modular-Vaccine-Platform-Delivery-Technology