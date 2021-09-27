Kroll Bond Rating Agency UK Limited (KBRA) releases research on restructured loan portfolio performance in Ireland, which is expected to remain positive with a supportive environment for restructured borrowers. Many restructured loans remain outstanding in Ireland, with borrowers maintaining payments and keeping to the adjusted terms of the loan. KBRA has been active in rating portfolios of restructured loans in European securitisation markets.
Key Takeaways
- Kept rates-a measure of the borrower meeting the terms of a restructured loan-play a vital role in evaluating the performance of restructured loan pools over traditional metrics.
- Split mortgages and arrears capitalisation remain the dominant choices among many methods of loan restructurings in Ireland.
- Restructured portfolios in Ireland are facing a supportive environment for borrowers to maintain payments.
- Average rental rates are higher than typical borrowing rates.
- House price rises have removed many borrowers from negative equity.
About KBRA
KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered in the U.S., the EU, and the UK, and is designated to provide structured finance ratings in Canada. KBRA's ratings can be used by investors for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.
