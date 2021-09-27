Singapore's Cyclect Energy Pte Ltd is on track to receive approval for the installation of a 50 MW solar PV power plant in Bangladesh's Chuadanga district in the western part of the country.The Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) floated tenders to build four solar PV power plants totaling 50 MW each in Chittagong, Chuadanga, Netrokona, and Mymensingh back in 2018 on a build, own and operate basis. A senior power ministry official from Bangladesh's Prime Minister's Office told pv magazine that Cyclect Energy was the only bidder for the 50 MW Chuadanga PV project, with a proposed tariff ...

