MasterBeat Corp.: MasterBeat Corporation's JTEC Automotive Inc. Update on Its 1969 Plymouth Roadrunner 499ci Stroker Engine Build

BUFORD, GA / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / MasterBeat Corporation (OTC PINK:MSTO), a company specializing in hard, tangible asset acquisitions with an intense focus on real estate, precious metals, collectible classic automobiles, new and used auto parts and other tangible assets, is pleased to announce that the machine shop has completed all the boring and align honing of the1969 Plymouth Roadrunner's 440 Cubic Inch (440ci) big block engine and that JTEC Automotive Inc. has received all the necessary parts to compete its custom engine build converting it into a 499 Cubic Inch (499ci) Stroker Motor.

The cylinders have been CNC Machine to 0.60" over giving it a 4.380" cylinder bore from its factory 4.320". It also features ICON FHR Series Pistons, which are flat top pistons with dual valve reliefs and are ICON's new FHR (Forged Head Relief) Series Pistons. This new line features VMS 75 alloy, true arc-style lock rings, broached pin holes, breakthrough oil returns, and 5/64" ring packs.

This build also has Sealed Power Performance Moly Piston Ring Sets that are made from ductile iron, moly, chrome, and plasma-moly facings for extra durability. These OE-quality sets are made to seal mild-to high-compression engines and help protect against oil blowby and maintain cylinder compression and horsepower.

JTEC also chose Eagle Connecting rods which are High Strength H-Beam Designed, 6.760 inches in length, made from 8740 chromoly steel and have a Fastener Tensile Strength of 160,000 psi and can handle a Horsepower Rating more than 850 hp and 7500 RPM.

JTEC's Roadrunner will also boast an Eagle Forged 4340 Steel Crankshaft with an engine stroke of 3.750 inches. These forged 4340 steel crankshafts, from Eagle Specialty Products, are great for high performance applications. They feature non-twist forging and go through a multi-stage heat-treatment process and are stress-relieved and shot-peened. These cranks are X-rayed, magnafluxed, and sonic tested, so it's guaranteed to be a top-quality piece. Each crankshaft has chamfered oil holes for improved oiling, a 0.125" radius on rod and main journals for increased strength and the journals are precision-ground and micro-polished to less than 5 R.A and a target bob weight of +/- 2 percent greatly reduces balancing time.

Sealed Power MA Series Main and Rod bearings are specifically designed to polish the journals on the crankshaft with a custom silicon mix in with the aluminum and tin that make up the bearing-surface alloy.

The silicon prevents wear and resistance by polishing and smoothing the journals of the crank shaft with each revolution optimizing engine performance. This special surface alloy is laid over a high-strength 1010 steel backing and delivers improved seizure and corrosion resistance, as well as better control of wall variance. It also helps to minimize debris embedding, which can score the crank shaft surface and cause engine drag.

JTEC chose SpeedMaster Aluminum Cylinder Heads with 74cc Chambers, and a 265cc Intake Runners, designed specifically for a Hydraulic Roller Camshaft and valve train. The camshaft choice for this build is a Trick Flow, Track Max, Hydraulic Roller Camshaft with an Advertised Duration of a 296 Intake / 300 Exhaust, a Lobe Lift of .600 Intake / .600 Exhaust and a Lobe Separation of .108. A set of Competition Cam Pro Magnum Hydraulic Roller Lifters which are specifically designed to perform at higher RPM engine speeds. These lifters offer a distinct advantage over standard high performance hydraulic lifters, especially in race applications where a hydraulic lifter must be used.

To add to its valve train, JTEC is using Performance Quotient PQX Platinum Series Shaft-Mount Rocker Arms. PQX Platinum Series Shaft-Mounts are a Full Roller system with Stainless Steel 1.5 Ratio Rockers. Performance Quotient PQX Platinum Series shaft-mount rocker arm systems fulfill the needs of successful racers and performance engine builders at every level. The Performance Quotient PQX rocker arms are made from quality alloy extrusions (Stainless Steel Based). These systems include CNC-machined billet steel pedestals, and ground, steel alloy rocker shafts-along with PRW SCM-4135 alloy steel fasteners, studs, and bolts.

"We are excited and pleased with the custom parts our team picked to upgrade our 440ci Roadrunner into a 499ci Stroker Beast for the Roadrunner. We feel with all the upgraded and customized components, it will push out well over 550 horsepower and we will dyno after the break in period with our partners at Blow by Racing in Boca Raton," stated Josh Tannariello, CEO of MasterBeat Corporation. "We are expecting our upgraded Roadrunner to be completed by the end of the year. Combined with our substantial and proven real estate business and rapidly expanding auto parts division, our custom classic automobiles business is expected to create immediate value and dividend-like returns for our company and shareholders."

About JTEC Automotive, Inc.

JTEC Automotive provides classic car restoration services for classic antiques, muscle cars, exotic cars, collector cars, street rods, restomods and pro touring vehicles. JTEC is the one-stop shop for all your car's needs. JTEC is a full restoration shop, from body work, to mechanical, interior and paint. Our technicians are committed to providing the highest quality of work in the industry. www.jtecautomotiveinc.com

About JTEC AutoWorld

http://www.jtecautoworld.com

NEW/USED CARS

JTEC Auto World's "New and Used Car" online platform segment aims to provide, both to the buyer and seller, user-friendly tools necessary to significantly improve the car buying and selling experience with multiple listing options, including original and re-listing services, along with custom research options.

The service is available to anyone by simply subscribing, and the JTEC Auto World Subscription is FREE of Charge.

JTEC provides the tools necessary to allow consumers, both buyers and sellers, to make educated decisions, having confidence in their buy/sell transactions. The seamless process continues with additional consumer resources, including a vast nationwide database of auto finance companies, offering pre-approved and on-the-spot financing and top auto insurance providers to compete for the consumers' business. https://jtecautoworld.com/.

NEW/USED PARTS

JTEC Auto World's "New and Used Auto Parts and Accessories" is where a user can look up new or used parts and accessories for their vehicle and compare prices between them. Individuals, Salvage Yards, Mechanics, anyone can open an account and list any part they may have. A user simply must become a registered subscriber, and then they may buy or sell any new or used car, part, or any automotive product they may have for sale. https://jtecautoworld.com/.

NEW PARTS CATALOG

JTEC's New Auto Parts E-Catalog System, provided by Epicor, features over 12-million-part numbers with an excess of 13,000 manufacturer lines. Epicor's PartExpert software is the aftermarket's most complete and accurate database of replacement parts and related products for cars, light trucks, and medium-duty trucks available today. This world-class software features unparalleled coverage of domestic and foreign makes and models from 1962 to the current year and is referenced in more than 70 percent of all aftermarket part sales in North America. https://jtecautoworld.com/

USED PARTS CATALOG

JTEC's Used Auto Parts E-Catalog System will feature a custom designed software program that incorporates a part-locating system, networking auto recyclers, salvage yards, Insurance companies and retailers throughout the United States, Canada, and Mexico. JTEC will incorporate the use of Hollander's EDEN software that will provide users with access to more than 194 million used parts from a trusted network of providers allowing JTEC the ability to display this massive inventory of used parts and accessories to a wide and diverse audience. https://jtecautoworld.com/

NATIONAL AUTO TECHNICIAN DIRECTORY

JTEC's Automotive Technician and Services Directory is a digital marketplace focused on connecting car owners with local service professionals in the automotive industry. From auto repair and service mechanics, body shops, custom shops, wrapping and detailing providers, mobile mechanics and so much more. JTEC Auto World provides seamless access to any service provider a vehicle owner might require or desire. JTEC's evolving concept is similar to many well-known HOME REPAIR service and advisor platforms, with reviews and ratings, and will be seamlessly integrated with JTEC's Automobile and Parts business segments.

Continuing with JTEC's seamless one-stop experience, the research tools incorporated in the Auto Technician and Services Directory will provide users the opportunity to learn about average repair costs, common installation problems, vehicle/part dependability and recommended service solutions.

Additionally, consumers will have access to prescreened available warranties, extended warranties, and other services. https://jtecautoworld.com/

About MasterBeat Corp.

MasterBeat Corporation (OTC PINK:MSTO), incorporated under the laws of Delaware, is a publicly traded company specializing in hard, tangible asset acquisitions with an intense focus on real estate, precious metals, and other tangible assets. The company believes its progressive approach to an old school model, especially in this market based on fragile earnings multiples and uncertainty, to acquire hard, tangible assets will not only offer long term capital appreciation but also deliver revenues, profits, and self-sustainability.

www.masterbeatcorp.com

info@masterbeatcorp.com

Contact:

Josh Tannariello

561-570-7050

josh@masterbeatcorp.com

