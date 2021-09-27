Additional Wall-Mount Enclosures Available with Express Customization in North America

nVent Electric plc (NYSE: NVT) ("nVent"), a global leader in electrical connection and protection solutions, today announced additional wall-mount enclosures and accessories in its nVent HOFFMAN Global IEC offering in North America. The expanded portfolio offers:

More standard enclosure sizes produced in North America

Additional accessories, such as plinth bases, window doors, mounting plates and gland plates

Express Customization services

Committed to making it simpler to order, design, configure and assemble enclosures solutions, nVent launched a comprehensive global portfolio of IEC-rated enclosures and accessories in North America that can provide optimum protection of equipment in electrical infrastructure and a variety of industrial applications. Specially designed and engineered for global use, the portfolio accelerates the design and installation process through interchangeable accessories and patented tool-free, click-in technology for assembly, while streamlining ordering with global part numbers.

The newly added, high quality, mild steel wall-mount enclosures are ideal for a variety of industrial challenges and can connect and protect critical assets in virtually any environment. The rigid-bodied enclosures provide superior ease-of-access without sacrificing a secure seal and are easy to install and modify with a broad range of features and accessories.

To meet a variety of customer requirements, nVent's industry-leading Express Customization service offers the option to add customized holes, cutouts and paint colors to its enclosures. Express Customized enclosures can be shipped from the factory within 10 days. Additional modifications are available through local nVent HOFFMAN ModCenters.

These product offerings and services are part of nVent's commitment to make it easier and faster for customers to do business with its brands.

nVent is a global enclosures industry leader. The nVent HOFFMAN portfolio offers a uniquely complete range of IEC and NEMA electrical enclosures and accessories.

Additional resources

Express Customization and Expanded Product Offering Now Available for nVent HOFFMAN Global IEC Floor-Standing Enclosures in North America

nVent Expands Express Customization Offering in North America

nVent Launches Comprehensive Global IEC Portfolio for Optimum Protection in Industrial Applications

nVent 'Powers up' New nVent HOFFMAN Website for Customers, Making it Easy to Search and Select Products Instantly

About nVent

nVent is a leading global provider of electrical connection and protection solutions. We believe our inventive electrical solutions enable safer systems and ensure a more secure world. We design, manufacture, market, install and service high performance products and solutions that connect and protect some of the world's most sensitive equipment, buildings and critical processes. We offer a comprehensive range of enclosures, electrical connections and fastening and thermal management solutions across industry-leading brands that are recognized globally for quality, reliability and innovation. Our principal office is in London and our management office in the United States is in Minneapolis. Our robust portfolio of leading electrical product brands dates back more than 100 years and includes nVent CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF and TRACER. Learn more at www.nvent.com.

nVent, CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF and TRACER are trademarks owned or licensed by nVent Services GmbH or its affiliates.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210927005157/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Aaron Craig

Global Marketing Director

nVent

612-244-7961

Aaron.Craig@nVent.com