Ortho Clinical Diagnostics: Ortho Customers Rank Company No. 1 in Service and Support for Sixth Consecutive Year

Company receives top customer rating across six categories in the 2021 IMV ServiceTrak Awards

RARITAN, N.J., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (Nasdaq: OCDX) today announced that for the sixth consecutive year its Ortho Care Service and Support program was ranked No. 1 in the diagnostics industry for the 2021 IMV ServiceTrak Awards. The ranking is based on interviews conducted with laboratory professionals, including Ortho's customers, from more than 2,000 clinical testing locations operating over 5,000 collective instruments.

In addition to maintaining its top service and support ranking, Ortho achieved the top ranking in the following categories:

Overall Manufacturer Performance

Customer Satisfaction

Overall System Performance

Phone/Remote Support Performance

Clinical Application (LS) Support

Overall Net Promoter Score

"A strong focus on customers and their patients is the foundation of Ortho's global culture, and we empower our more than 4,500 teammates across the world to deliver unparalleled customer service, regardless of job function," said Karen Taylor, vice president of global customer experience and Ortho Care at Ortho.

Globally, Ortho leads the IVD industry in customer experience. Combined, Ortho's service offerings create a comprehensive 360-degree view of the customer, allowing service to be expertly tailored to ensure the people and technology support needed to deliver exceptional patient care.

Ortho is known industrywide for Ortho Care Service and Support, a holistic customer experience program that provides real-time, personalized support and service to ensure labs are running efficiently. In addition to Ortho Care Service and Support, Ortho's comprehensive service offerings include: innovative mobile technology that assures a data-driven proactive review is part of every customer service visit and helps ensure continued uptime; E-CONNECTIVITY Technology, which provides a real-time, secure, interactive connection between Ortho and the customer, greatly reducing the need for service visits, ongoing learning and development training; and a 24/7 global contact and a support center so the customer is always backed.

"We are honored by this extraordinary recognition from our customers and proud to partner with them to improve and save lives," said Warren Stone, president of the Americas at Ortho. "The rankings are particularly gratifying given the unprecedented challenges driven by the COVID-19 pandemic over the last year. This is a true testament to the resilience and dedication of our team."

"Ortho has been recognized once again for their continued excellence in product development and customer support, winning seven ServiceTrak Awards for Clinical Instruments including Best System Performance, Best Service and Best Customer Satisfaction," said Tom Ogburn, chief commercial officer at Science and Medicine Group, the parent company of IMV. "The honor of earning these awards reflects the efforts of the entire organization and their focus on delighting customers. Congratulations to all of their teams."

For more information about Ortho's award-winning Ortho Care Service and Support program, visit the Ortho Care Service and Support homepage on Ortho's global website or contact Ortho here.

About Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (Nasdaq: OCDX) is one of the world's largest pure-play in vitro diagnostics (IVD) companies dedicated to transforming patient care.

More than 800,000 patients across the world are impacted by Ortho's tests each day. Because Every Test Is A Life, Ortho provides hospitals, hospital networks, clinical laboratories and blood banks around the world with innovative technology and tools to ensure test results are fast, accurate and reliable. Ortho's customized solutions enhance clinical outcomes, improve efficiency, overcome lab staffing challenges and reduce costs.

From launching the first product to determine Rh+ or Rh- blood type, developing the world's first tests for the detection of antibodies against HIV and hepatitis C, introducing patented dry-slide technology, and marketing the first U.S. Food and Drug Administration-authorized high-volume antibody and antigen tests for COVID-19, Ortho has been a pioneering leader in the IVD space for over 80 years.

The company is powered by Ortho Care Service and Support, an award-winning, holistic program that ensures best-in-class technical, field, and remote service and inventory support to laboratories in more than 130 countries and territories around the globe.

For more information, visit Ortho's social media channels: LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook and YouTube .

About IMV

IMV is part of the Science and Medicine Group, the leading market research and business intelligence provider to the laboratory diagnostic industry. Each year, IMV produces a series of proprietary ServiceTrak Clinical reports derived from extensive phone surveys with clinical laboratory professionals to determine their level of satisfaction with the service they receive for their clinical diagnostic equipment and with the equipment manufacturers. For more information, visit www.imvinfo.com.

