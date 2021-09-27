Anzeige
Montag, 27.09.2021
Breaking News: TAAT Global verdoppelt die Anzahl der Shops auf 1.000!
WKN: 919638 ISIN: GB0009186429 Ticker-Symbol: GYZ 
27.09.21
08:04 Uhr
1,080 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
PR Newswire
27.09.2021
London Finance & Investment Group Plc - Disposal of Shares in Finsbury Food Group Plc

London Finance & Investment Group Plc - Disposal of Shares in Finsbury Food Group Plc

PR Newswire

London, September 27

27thSeptember 2021

London Finance & Investment Group PLC.

(Incorporated in England with registered number 201151)

LSE code: LFI

JSE code: LNF

ISIN: GB0002994001

("Lonfin" or "the Company")

London Finance & Investment Group PLC

Disposal of shares in Finsbury Food Group PLC ("Finsbury")

The Company announces that, on 23 September 2021, it sold 750,000 ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of Finsbury at an average price of 93.346 pence per share.

Following this transaction, the Company holds 5,000,000 ordinary shares in Finsbury which represents 3.83% of Finsbury's issued share capital.

The information communicated within this announcement was previously deemed to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement, this information is considered to be in the public domain.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

United Kingdom

27thSeptember 2021

For further information, please contact:

London Finance & Investment Group PLC: 020 7796 9060
David Marshall/Edward Beale)

Johannesburg Sponsor:
Sasfin Capital (a member of the Sasfin Group)

© 2021 PR Newswire
