Montag, 27.09.2021
WKN: A19GVM ISIN: XS1603335610  
27.09.2021 | 16:10
27.09.2021 | 16:10
Metalloinvest: International Financial Reporting Standards Consolidated Financial Statements and Independent Auditor's Report 31 December 2020, 31 December 2019, 31 December 2018

DJ International Financial Reporting Standards Consolidated Financial Statements and Independent Auditor's Report 31 December 2020, 31 December 2019, 31 December 2018

Metalloinvest Finance Designated Activity Company (IRSH) International Financial Reporting Standards Consolidated Financial Statements and Independent Auditor's Report 31 December 2020, 31 December 2019, 31 December 2018 27-Sep-2021 / 16:38 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Today the Company publishes its International Financial Reporting Standards Consolidated Financial Statements and Independent Auditor's Report for 31 December 2020, 31 December 2019, 31 December 2018 - Revised Segment Information. Please find the report on Company's website following the link below: https://www.metalloinvest.com/ upload/iblock/171/hc-metalloinvest_ifrs-audit-rprt_2020_3-years_eng.pdf

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      XS0918297382 
Category Code: ACS 
TIDM:      IRSH 
Sequence No.:  123050 
EQS News ID:  1236234 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1236234&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 27, 2021 09:39 ET (13:39 GMT)

