CREALITY: Creality Reveals Newest Addition to HALOT LCD 3D Printer Series

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As a world-renowned 3D printing manufacturer, Creality continues to lead the industry by constantly upgrading and integrating groundbreaking technology into new products. The HALOT LCD 3D printer series, launched by Creality, has attracted widespread attention due to its excellent accuracy and high stability.

The LCD series launched by Creality has been a stand out in the consumer 3D printing market. It has developed a solid reputation in overseas markets and is widely welcomed by users across the world.

Creality is adding to its growing HALOT LCD 3D printer line with the launch of HALOT-LITE. This new 3D printer offers incredible performance in terms of molding size, accuracy, stability and ease of use.

Like the HALOT-SKY before it, HALOT-LITE offers a large printing volume and high precision, while further improving the overall printing performance. HALOT-LITE has an even larger molding size than its predecessor, fully meeting the needs of users who want to print large-scale objects.

Self-Developed Integral Light Source

The core component of any LCD 3D printer is its light source, and customers are typically looking for the highest accuracy. HALOT-LITE is equipped with the next-generation, self-developed optical system featured throughout the HALOT series. This optical system allows the uniformity of the molding surface to exceed 80%, while also solving common issues found in other LCD 3D printers, such as uneven curing and printing layer patterns. The integral light source offers high uniformity, high precision and high fault tolerance, greatly improving the gloss and fine details of the 3D printed model.

Large-Size Printing to Let your Imagination Run Wild

HALOT-LITE has a sizable print volume of 192×120×200mm. Equipped with a long-life 8.9-inch black-and-white display with a resolution of 3840 x 2400, the surface texture of the printed object is clear and the features are rich and subtle.

Flagship Performance and New Level of Intelligent Manufacturing

Creality has committed to making the 3D printing process more intelligent and intuitive. HALOT-LITE is equipped with ARM Cortex-A53 processor and 64-bit quad-core high-performance motherboard. The computing and graphics processing power, as well as printing accuracy, far surpass those found in ordinary LCD 3D printers.

The built-in WIFI module allows user to stay in touch with the working status and printing progress of the 3D printer. It also supports one-click system updates, application upgrades and other functional applications.

Simplicity and Freedom to Create

HALOT-LITE lowers the operating threshold of 3D printing via the easy-to-use self-developed slicing software HALOT-BOX. Known for its high-speed and convenient slicing, novices can get started with this software in seconds. The 5.0-inch large touch screen and simple user interface bring a whole new experience for users from all experience levels.

Application Scenario

HALOT Lite was created to meet the needs of more users across different industries. With its high-accuracy and high-performance, the new printer is suitable for both consumer and professional needs, and can even meet some industrial production needs. It saves a lot of time for production operations and helps with the continual digitalization of the industry. 3D printing is no longer limited to the fields of dentistry, hand-made, jewelry, architectural design and so on. The HALOT-LITE will also help lead digitalization in the fields of general technology, animation and gaming.

Creality's years of reputation, branding, production strength, and development of high-performance and affordable 3D printers make HALOT-LITE an exciting addition to the consumer 3D printing market. The new HALOT-LITE will be on sale in the fourth quarter of 2021. Stay tuned to Creality's official announcement and join us on 26th September to learn more.

