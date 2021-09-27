Anzeige
Montag, 27.09.2021
Breaking News: TAAT Global verdoppelt die Anzahl der Shops auf 1.000!
WKN: A3CN01 ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 
Frankfurt
27.09.21
17:20 Uhr
19,730 Euro
-0,330
-1,65 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
Dow Jones News
27.09.2021 | 17:40
85 Leser
Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Travis Perkins (TPK) Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding 27-Sep-2021 / 16:07 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Travis Perkins plc (the "Company") announces that on the 24 September 2021 the Company was informed of the exercise and sale, of nil cost options, over the number of ordinary shares of 11.205105p each in the Company by Nick Roberts, Chief Executive Officer and a PDMR to meet the income tax and national insurance liabilities arising from the exercise, with the balance of 7,672 shares remaining being transferred to his Person Closely Associated ("PCA"), Mrs Rosamund Roberts, as set out below: 

Name     Status                Sale Date No. of Shares Sold Price 
           No. of shares exercised 
 
 
Nick Roberts PDMR  2019 Buyout Award (PSP) 14,522 22/09/2021 6,850       GBP17.246875

This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, the Notification of Dealing Forms for each PDMR/PCA can be found below.

For further information please contact:

Richard Hawker

Assistant Company Secretary

T: +44 (0)7920 267453

Notification of Dealing Form 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated 
a)       Name          Nick Roberts 
2       Reason for the notification 
                          Chief Executive Officer / PDMR 
a)       Position/Status 
 
b)       Initial notification/ Initial Notification 
        Amendment 
        Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer 
3 
        or auction monitor 
a)       Name           Travis Perkins plc 
b)       LEI           2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
        Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) 
4       each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been 
        conducted 
        Description of the     Ordinary Shares of 11.205105 pence each 
        financial 
 
a)       instrument, 
 
        type of instrument 
                     ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 
        Identification code 
                     Sale of ordinary shares of 11.205105 pence each (to meet income tax and 
b)       Nature of the transaction national insurance liabilities falling due on exercise of options under the 
                     Performance Share Plan). 
 
                     Price(s)               Volume(s) 
c)       Price(s) and volume (s) 
                     GBP17.246875              6,850 
 
        Aggregated information 
 
                     Aggregate            Aggregate Aggregate 
d) 
        -Aggregated volume     Price              Volume  Total 
 
        -Price           GBP17.246875           6,850   GBP118,141.09 
e)       Date of the transaction  22 September 2021 
f)       Place of the transaction  XLON 
 
1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated 
a)      Name          Rosamund Roberts 
2       Reason for the notification 
                         PCA of Chief Executive Officer 
a)      Position/Status 
 
b)      Initial notification/  Initial Notification 
       Amendment 
       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer 
3 
       or auction monitor 
a)      Name           Travis Perkins plc 
b)      LEI            2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) 
4       each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been 
       conducted 
       Description of the     Ordinary Shares of 11.205105 pence each 
       financial 
 
a)      instrument, 
 
       type of instrument 
                     ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 
       Identification code 
                     Transfer of shares following exercise of nil-cost options over ordinary 
b)      Nature of the transaction  shares of 11.205105 pence each granted under the Company's Performance Share 
                     Plan by Chief Executive Officer. 
 
                     Price(s)                Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume (s)   n/a 
                                         7,672 
 
 
 
       Aggregated information 
 
                     Aggregate             Aggregate Aggregate 
d) 
       -Aggregated volume     Price               Volume  Total 
 
       -Price           n/a                7,672   n/a 
e)      Date of the transaction   22 September 2021 
f)      Place of the transaction  n/a

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BK9RKT01 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      TPK 
LEI Code:    2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  123051 
EQS News ID:  1236262 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1236262&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 27, 2021 11:08 ET (15:08 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
