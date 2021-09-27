Anzeige
Dow Jones News
27.09.2021 | 18:07
70 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

RUBIS: Transactions carried out within the framework of share buyback program (excluding transactions within the liquidity agreement) - September 20 to 24, 2021

DJ RUBIS: Transactions carried out within the framework of share buyback program (excluding transactions within the liquidity agreement) - September 20 to 24, 2021

RUBIS RUBIS: Transactions carried out within the framework of share buyback program (excluding transactions within the liquidity agreement) - September 20 to 24, 2021 27-Sep-2021 / 17:35 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Paris, September 27, 2021, 5:35 pm

TRANSACTIONS CARRIED OUT WITHIN THE FRAMEWORK OF THE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM (EXCLUDING TRANSACTIONS WITHIN THE LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT)

- September 20 to 24, 2021 -

Issuer Name: Rubis (LEI: 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742)

Category of securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN: FR0013269123)

Period: From September 20, 2021 to September 24, 2021

In accordance with the authorization granted by the Combined Shareholders' Meeting held on December 9, 2020 to implement a share buyback program, the Company operated, between September 20, 2021 and September 24, 2021, the purchases of its own shares in view of their cancelation presented below.

Aggregate presentation per day and per market: 

Identification   Daily total  Daily weighted   Market 
Issuer name  Identification code Transaction code of financial volume (in   average price of  (MIC  Number of 
       of issuer (LEI)   date    instrument (ISIN) number of   shares acquired*  Code) transactions 
                                 shares) 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.06 FR0013269123    2,589     29.53       AQEU  20 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.06 FR0013269123    3,875     29.59       CEUX  55 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.06 FR0013269123    578      29.55       TQEX  6 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.06 FR0013269123    17,958     29.57       XPAR  146 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.07 FR0013269123    2,554     29.44       AQEU  22 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.07 FR0013269123    6,595     29.52       CEUX  89 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.07 FR0013269123    1,161     29.39       TQEX  28 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.07 FR0013269123    14,690     29.50       XPAR  165 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.08 FR0013269123    2,796     29.45       AQEU  27 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.08 FR0013269123    7,031     29.53       CEUX  79 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.08 FR0013269123    560      29.47       TQEX  8 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.08 FR0013269123    14,613     29.49       XPAR  128 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.09 FR0013269123    1,688     29.63       AQEU  12 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.09 FR0013269123    3,936     29.65       CEUX  28 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.09 FR0013269123    632      29.56       TQEX  4 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.09 FR0013269123    18,744     29.64       XPAR  139 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.10 FR0013269123    1,417     29.98       AQEU  24 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.10 FR0013269123    5,878     30.01       CEUX  74 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.10 FR0013269123    1,572     30.09       TQEX  37 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.10 FR0013269123    16,133     30.08       XPAR  153 
* Two-digit rounding after the         TOTAL       125,000    29.65 
decimal

Detailed presentation per transaction:

Detailed information on the transactions carried out from September 20, 2021 to September 24, 2021 is available on the Company's website: Share buyback program (rubis.fr). 

Contact 
       RUBIS - Legal department 
       Tel: +(33) 1 44 17 95 95

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: RUBIS: Transactions carried out within the framework of share buyback program (excluding transactions within the liquidity agreement) - September 20 to 24, 2021 

=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     RUBIS 
         46, rue Boissière 
         75116 Paris 
         France 
Phone:      +33 144 17 95 95 
Fax:       +33 145 01 72 49 
E-mail:     investors@rubis.fr 
Internet:    www.rubis.fr 
ISIN:      FR0013269123 
Euronext Ticker: RUI 
AMF Category:  Share buyback / Disposal of own shares / Transactions in own shares (aggregated version) 
EQS News ID:   1236261 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1236261 27-Sep-2021 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1236261&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 27, 2021 11:35 ET (15:35 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
