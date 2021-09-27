DJ RUBIS: Transactions carried out within the framework of share buyback program (excluding transactions within the liquidity agreement) - September 20 to 24, 2021

RUBIS RUBIS: Transactions carried out within the framework of share buyback program (excluding transactions within the liquidity agreement) - September 20 to 24, 2021 27-Sep-2021 / 17:35 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Paris, September 27, 2021, 5:35 pm

TRANSACTIONS CARRIED OUT WITHIN THE FRAMEWORK OF THE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM (EXCLUDING TRANSACTIONS WITHIN THE LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT)

- September 20 to 24, 2021 -

Issuer Name: Rubis (LEI: 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742)

Category of securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN: FR0013269123)

Period: From September 20, 2021 to September 24, 2021

In accordance with the authorization granted by the Combined Shareholders' Meeting held on December 9, 2020 to implement a share buyback program, the Company operated, between September 20, 2021 and September 24, 2021, the purchases of its own shares in view of their cancelation presented below.

Aggregate presentation per day and per market:

Identification Daily total Daily weighted Market Issuer name Identification code Transaction code of financial volume (in average price of (MIC Number of of issuer (LEI) date instrument (ISIN) number of shares acquired* Code) transactions shares) RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.06 FR0013269123 2,589 29.53 AQEU 20 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.06 FR0013269123 3,875 29.59 CEUX 55 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.06 FR0013269123 578 29.55 TQEX 6 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.06 FR0013269123 17,958 29.57 XPAR 146 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.07 FR0013269123 2,554 29.44 AQEU 22 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.07 FR0013269123 6,595 29.52 CEUX 89 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.07 FR0013269123 1,161 29.39 TQEX 28 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.07 FR0013269123 14,690 29.50 XPAR 165 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.08 FR0013269123 2,796 29.45 AQEU 27 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.08 FR0013269123 7,031 29.53 CEUX 79 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.08 FR0013269123 560 29.47 TQEX 8 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.08 FR0013269123 14,613 29.49 XPAR 128 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.09 FR0013269123 1,688 29.63 AQEU 12 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.09 FR0013269123 3,936 29.65 CEUX 28 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.09 FR0013269123 632 29.56 TQEX 4 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.09 FR0013269123 18,744 29.64 XPAR 139 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.10 FR0013269123 1,417 29.98 AQEU 24 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.10 FR0013269123 5,878 30.01 CEUX 74 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.10 FR0013269123 1,572 30.09 TQEX 37 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.09.10 FR0013269123 16,133 30.08 XPAR 153 * Two-digit rounding after the TOTAL 125,000 29.65 decimal

Detailed presentation per transaction:

Detailed information on the transactions carried out from September 20, 2021 to September 24, 2021 is available on the Company's website: Share buyback program (rubis.fr).

