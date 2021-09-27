The Novi Home & Garden Shows: The Manufactured Home Showcase highlights new homes at The Novi Home Show October 8-10, 2021

NOVI, MI / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / The Michigan Manufactured Housing Association (MMHA) Manufactured Home Showcase is a great opportunity to tour the newest manufactured homes featuring open concept floorplans, advanced technologies and high-end features. The exhibit is part of The Novi Home Show, October 8-10 at Suburban Collection Showplace, Novi.

Attendees can tour three manufactured home models featuring gorgeous floor plans, incredible kitchens and luxurious master baths from some of the industry's leading manufacturers. Showcase homes average 2,100 square feet and range in price starting at $129,900 to $149,995. These homes represent the latest in design trends and technology innovations.

"We like showcasing a home to promote awareness about today's manufactured homes," said Brian Stone, general manager of AJR Homes and Communities. "They are not what many people think they are and folks are always impressed with the style and construction. All the homes featured in this show represent a great combination of modern looks with practical necessities and are sure to amaze."

Homes on display are:

The AJR 3 by Champion Homes is a gorgeous 2,108 sq. ft. multi-section home with three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Spacious kitchen with an island that includes black-stainless-steel appliances, a farmhouse sink and a large, open dining area with a gorgeous built-in hutch. A luxurious master suite features tiled shower, furniture-style dual sink vanity and walk-in closet with island. Large utility/laundry/mud room with hall tree and cabinet storage. Presented by AJR Homes & Communities.

The Winston by Champion is a spectacular 2,184 sq. ft. multi-section home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. This spacious home features a large living room with entertainment center and built-in electric fireplace, huge gourmet island kitchen with stainless steel appliances, farmhouse sink, and a separate dining area. Barn doors separate the kitchen from spacious den, which makes a perfect home office, craft or TV room. Master bedroom suite features large spa-like bathroom with large walk-in ceramic shower, separate soaker tub, and dual vanities. Presented by Augusta Woods.

The LX Custom HUD by Skyline is a stunning 2,112 sq. ft. home. In addition to three bedrooms, two bathrooms and covered porch the home features a spacious master suite with soaker tub, tiled stall shower and walk-in closet. Island kitchen with stainless-steel appliances, farmhouse style-sink and dining area. A built-in entertainment center and desk are also included. Presented by Sun Homes and Communities.

The Manufactured Home Showcase is an exhibit within The Novi Home Show and does not cost additional admission. The Novi Home Show is October 8-10 at Suburban Collection Showplace, 46100 Grand River Avenue in Novi, Friday 2-8 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.-8 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Adult admission (ages 13 and over) is $10; seniors (ages 55 and over) is $9; and children ages 12 and under admitted free! Special "$5 after 5" admission pricing on Friday and Saturday. Parking is not included with ticket purchase and can be purchased prior to the event at www.suburbancollectionshowplace.com/parking.

Purchase advance tickets online and skip the line (and save 30%) at michhome.org, sponsored by My Local Pros. Advanced tickets purchased are good for any day of the show. FREE tickets available to the military, first responders and teachers while supplies last, sponsored by My Local Pros. Email brians@builders.org for details. Must be purchased online in advance.

Find buy-one-get-one free adult admission coupons at Great Lakes Ace Hardware stores, SaveOn and Valpak. Additional coupons and offers are located at www.michhome.org. Limited to one coupon per person. One discount per coupon. Coupon may not be combined with any other offers, including "$5 after 5" and must be presented at box office (no online discounts). Expires October 10, 2021.

For more information, visit www.michhome.org.

###

For more information:

Gretchen Monette

586-752-6381

gmonette@allseasonscommunications.com

SOURCE: The Novi Home & Garden Shows

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/665669/The-Manufactured-Home-Showcase-highlights-new-homes-at-The-Novi-Home-Show-October-8-10-2021