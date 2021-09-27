Regulatory News:

La Française de l'Énergie (Euronext: LFDE ISIN: FR0013030152), an energy producer with a negative carbon footprint announces the issuance of its first green bond for the development of its energy portfolio in France and Belgium. This financing is provided by Edmond de Rothschild Asset Management (EDRAM), a leading energy and infrastructure investment manager.

A sizeable financing to cover LFDE's funding needs and accelerate growth strategy

This green bond will fund the group's existing energy portfolio, currently made of abandoned mine methane (AMM) and solar projects in Northern France and Wallonia, and can be expanded to other low carbon projects such as hydrogen. These projects are either under construction, in development stage, or in the group's development pipeline as part of its growth strategy.

The financing amounts to EUR 40 million, consisting of a committed first tranche of EUR 25 million and an optional second tranche of EUR 15 million. The financing qualified as a "Green Bond" and the issuance has been assessed as compliant with the ICMA (International Capital market Association) Green Bond Principles via a second-party opinion by EthiFinance, a recognised independent expert1

The bond has an attractive 7-year bullet tenor thanks to LFDE's track record in constructing and operating best-in-class assets with long term feed-in-tariffs and fixed price purchase agreements. The financing is provided at the LFDE International SARL level, the Luxembourg subsidiary of LFDE, with no recourse to the parent company La Francaise de l'Energie SA. The bond is therefore structurally subordinated to existing senior loans at the individual project level.

This bond enables La Francaise de l'Energie to commit sizeable financial resources to accelerate its development strategy without diluting the company's equity in its assets: 49.5 MW of installed AMM capacity will therefore be deployed by December 31st 2022 and 3 million tons of CO2eq emission avoided annually thanks to the implementation of these projects. This new financing confirms the recognition of LFDE as a major player of the ecologic transition with key long-term financial partners like EDRAM, adding further high-quality green energy assets to EDRAM's infrastructure debt portfolio.

A long-term partnership to reduce the carbon footprint of France and Belgium

"Our company's first green bond issuance is a testimony of the group's solid project development pipeline and high-quality assets. LFDE's ambition and track record of success allow to secure competitive long-term financings, achieve economies of scale and join forces with leading debt investors such as Edmond de Rothschild Asset Management to accelerate our growth strategy and consolidate LFDE's size and position as a negative carbon footprint energy producer." welcomes Julien Moulin, Chairman of La Française de l'Energie.

"The size and tenor of this landmark deal highlight our group's efficient financing strategy. The achievement in raising our first green bond for a multi-technology portfolio of low-carbon assets across two geographies truly sets La Française de l'Energie apart in its market." specifies Aurelie Tan, Chief Financial Officer of La Française de l'Energie.

Jean-Francis Dusch, CEO of Edmond de Rothschild UK, CIO of Benjamin de Rothschild Infrastructure Debt Generation (BRIDGE) and Global Head of Infrastructure, Real Assets Structured Finance explains: "This investment is an excellent addition to our infrastructure debt portfolio. Given the drive for decarbonisation in developed markets and the conviction-based investment strategy of EDRAM, recoverable energy is an important investment theme for us, and La Française de l'Energie successful track record of developing green assets make this a highly attractive energy transition financing

La Française de l'Energie was advised by Aurel BCG as Placement Agent and LPA-CGR as legal counsel. EDRAM was advised by BENTAM as legal counsel.

La Française de l'Energie confirms its objective of achieving annualized revenue of 35 million and an EBITDA margin of over 45% by the end of 2022.

Next announcement:

October 21st, 2021 2021 Annual Results

Reuters code: LFDE.PA Bloomberg code: LFDE.FP

About La Française de l'Énergie

La Française de l'Energie is an SME with a negative carbon footprint, specializing setting up decentralized energy production sites. La Française de l'Energie supplies gas, green electricity and heat to regional players, thus replacing imported energy with local, cleaner energy. La Française de l'Énergie has strong development potential and aims to become a benchmark independent player in the energy sector in Europe. The company benefits from the innovative company label awarded by Bpifrance.

More information available on www.francaisedelenergie.fr

About Edmond de Rothschild Asset Management

The Edmond de Rothschild Group has been a family-owned group since its creation, with a rich history of committed entrepreneurship and infrastructure funding has been and continues to be an integral part of the Edmond de Rothschild story.

More information available on www.edmond-de-rothschild.com

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward looking statements and estimates concerning LFDE's financial condition, operating results, strategy, projects and future performance and the markets in which it operates. Such forward-looking statements and estimates may be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "can," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "is designed to," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "objective," "should," or the negative of these and similar expressions. They incorporate all topics that are not historical facts. Forward looking statements, forecasts and estimates are based on management's current assumptions and assessment of risks, uncertainties and other factors, known and unknown, which were deemed to be reasonable at the time they were made but which may turn out to be incorrect. Events and outcomes are difficult to predict and depend on factors beyond the company's control. Consequently, the actual results, financial condition, performances and/or achievements of LFDE or of the industry may turn out to differ materially from the future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by these statements, forecasts and estimates. Owing to these uncertainties, no representation is made as to the correctness or fairness of these forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates. Furthermore, forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates speak only as of the date on which they are made, and LFDE undertakes no obligation to update or revise any of them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

_____________________________

1 Documents available on www.francaisedelenergie.fr/investisseurs/investir-dans-lfde/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210927005735/en/

Contacts:

Press

contact@francaisedelenergie.fr

+ 33 3 87 04 34 51

Investor Relations

ir@francaisedelenergie.fr

+ 33 3 87 04 34 51