- (PLX AI) - Ipsos names Ben Page Chief Executive Officer, instead of Nathalie Roos.
- • Ipsos and Nathalie Roos have mutually agreed to cease the project that was to lead to the appointment of Nathalie Roos as Ipsos Chief Executive Officer
- • This decision follows in-depth discussions between Didier Truchot and Nathalie Roos, which revealed deep discrepancies between the parties
- • Page will replace Didier Truchot as CEO from November 15th, 2021 and Truchot will be Chairman
