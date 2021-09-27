Nach Microsoft will auch Google die Gebühren für seinen Cloud-Marketplace massiv senken - von 20 auf drei Prozent. Das soll die Attraktivität der Google Cloud Platform erhöhen. Google ist mit seiner Cloud-Lösung GCP (Google Cloud Platform) auf dem weltweiten Markt nur die Nummer drei hinter Marktführer Amazon AWS (Amazon Web Services) und der Azure-Plattform von Microsoft. Entsprechend hoch ist der Druck auf Google, wenn es um die Preisgestaltung geht. Nachdem Microsoft im Juli die Gebühren für das Angebot von Software auf seinem Marktplatz von zuvor 20 auf nur noch ...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
