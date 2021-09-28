Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 27, 2021) - Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSX: TCW) ("Trican" or the "Company") intends to release its Third Quarter 2021 results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 after the close of the market.

The company will host a conference call on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. MT (12:00 p.m. ET) to discuss the Company's results for the 2021 Third Quarter.

To listen to the webcast of the conference call, please enter the following URL in your web browser: https://www.gowebcasting.com/11191.

You can also visit the Investors section of our website at www.tricanwellservice.com/investors and click on "Reports".

To participate in the Q&A session, please call the conference call operator at 1-800-319-4610 (North America) or 1-403-351-0324 (outside North America) 10 minutes prior to the call's start time and ask for the "Trican Well Service Ltd. Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Results Conference Call."

The conference call will be archived on Trican's website at www.tricanwellservice.com/investors.

ABOUT TRICAN

Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Trican provides a comprehensive array of specialized products, equipment and services that are used during the exploration and development of oil and gas reserves.

Requests for further information should be directed to:

Brad Fedora

President and Chief Executive Officer

Scott Matson

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: (403) 266-0202

2900, 645 - 7th Avenue S.W.

Calgary, Alberta T2P 4G8

Please visit our website at www.tricanwellservice.com.

