Guangzhou, China--(Newsfile Corp. - September 27, 2021) - On the afternoon of September 18, the Organizing Committee of China International SME Fair held a press conference, releasing the achievements of the 17th China International SME Fair and the 1st SME International Cooperation Summit and answering reporters' questions.

According to Mrs. Wu Hong, deputy director-general of Department of Industry and Information Technology of Guangdong Province, during the 17th China International SME Fair and the 1st SME International Cooperation Summit, the "Release the Procurement Information" was launched to organize large Chinese and foreign enterprises to release product and service procurement information to small and medium-sized enterprises, so that the small and medium-sized enterprises can more directly understand the procurement needs of large enterprises, and use their own high-quality products and services to meet the needs of large enterprises and further expand the market.

She said that large enterprises actively responded to the national call and vigorously purchased products and services from small and medium-sized enterprises. This time, 11 enterprises released a total procurement demand of 826.3 billion yuan, of which Jingdong Group released a procurement demand of 500 billion yuan, Xiaomi Group released a procurement demand of 153.9 billion yuan, and 9 other enterprises also released a procurement demand of billions and tens of billions of yuan.

Contact:

The China International SME Fair Affairs Bureau

Miss Ou

510890241(at)qq(dot)com

http://www.cismef.com.cn/

