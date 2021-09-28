APsystems unveils the DS3 series, a dual-module, single phase microinverter product line for residential and commercial solar applications at the Solar Solutions International trade show in The Netherlands.

A new, groundbreaking design for APsystems, the DS3 series is launching with multiple power offerings in several major global markets, with outputs up to 960VA-making it the most powerful dual-module microinverter in the world and reflecting APsystems' commitment to powerful innovation with global capability.

The new platform architecture, built from the ground up by the power electronics design experts comprising APsystems' engineering and R&D teams, employs the latest breakthroughs in power inversion circuitry, semiconductor device technology, high-speed communication and intelligent control.

The DS3 series is designed to be paired with virtually any choice of PV module type and size, including 60 and 72-cell modules, 120 and 144 split-cell modules, as well as bi-facial modules. With multiple output ranges available, installers can capably find an optimal DS3 microinverter model to match their choice of PV module type, size and capacity to maximize the power output and increase energy harvest. The new product line is also fully compatible with APsystems' existing QS1 and YC600 microinverters as well as ECU-R, ECU-C and ECU-B gateway devices.

DS3 Series microinverters offer the following features and benefits:

Maximized power output for each application to harness today's high-capacity PV modules

High 97% efficiency

Reactive Power Control, meeting interconnection requirements

A wide range of power outputs ideal for all major solar markets

More intelligent, streamlined architecture

Future-proof with remote upgradeability

20% fewer components for increased reliability

Encrypted Zigbee wireless for faster communication speed and enhanced system security

The DS3 Series will launch in most regions in Q4 of this year with the following models available by market:

EMEA: DS3-L at 730VA, DS3 at 880VA

USA CANADA: DS3-S at 640VA, DS3-L at 768VA DS3 at 880VA

AUSTRALIA: DS3-S at 625VA, DS3-L at 750VA and DS3 at 880VA

Region DS3-S DS3-L DS3 DS3-H EMEA X 730VA X 880VA 960VA USA/CANADA X 640VA X 768VA X 880VA 960VA AUSTRALIA X 625VA X 750VA X 880VA 960VA

(x) available in Q4

(*) DS3-H- available on demand only

The DS3 series continues to build on the successful APsystems line of multi-module microinverters, offering reduced logistics costs, faster installation, improved communication and connection features, and a wide MPPT voltage range for greater energy harvest during low light conditions.

DS3 series microinverters will be on display at the APsystems stand C9.1 at the Solar Solutions International, the largest trade show for solar energy in Northwest Europe, September 28-30 at the Expo Haarlemmermeer in The Netherlands.

About APsystems

APsystems is the #1 global multi-platform MLPE solution provider, offering microinverter and DC optimizer power electronics as well as energy storage and rapid shutdown devices for the global solar PV industry. APsystems microinverters are intelligent, innovative, and the best-selling multi-module microinverters in the world.

Founded in Silicon Valley in 2010, APsystems encompasses 4 global business units serving customers in over 120 countries. With millions of units sold producing more than 2.5 TWh of clean, renewable energy, APsystems continues to be a leader in the ever-growing solar MLPE segment.

APsystems EMEA is based in Rotterdam, Netherlands and Lyon, France (Branch); APsystems USA is based in Seattle, Washington; APsystems APAC is based in Jiaxing and Shanghai, China. APsystems also has locations in Guadalajara, Mexico and Sydney, Australia.

Learn more at www.APsystems.com.

