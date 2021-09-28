Prosafe SE and subsidiary company Prosafe Rigs Pte. Ltd. - Update on the scheme documents

Reference is made to the earlier information provided about the ongoing financial process with the lenders, in particular the press release dated 18 August 2021 in relation to notice of the Scheme Meetings pursuant to Section 210for your information and to assist you in your consideration of the Scheme(s):

1. PSE Supplementary Explanatory Statement, appending the updated versions of the following:

a) PSE Scheme Document

b) Restructuring Implementation Deed



2. PRPL Supplementary Explanatory Statement, appending the updated versions of the following:

a) PRPL Scheme Document

b) Restructuring Implementation Deed



3. Comparisons of the updated documents against the previous circulation on 18 August 2021.



Please contact Clifford Chance Pte. Ltd. if you experience any difficulty in accessing the documents, or have any queries, at the following email address - Prosafe.Queries@CliffordChance.com

