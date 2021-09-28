DJ NhTherAguix: NH TherAguix announces the launch of its IPO on the Euronext Growth market in Paris

NhTherAguix: NH TherAguix announces the launch of its IPO on the Euronext Growth market in Paris 28-Sep-2021

NH TherAguix announces the launch of its IPO

on the Euronext Growth market in Paris

Grenoble (France), 28 September 2021 - A capital increase of around EUR30 million, which may be increased to around EUR39,7 million if there is fullexercise of the extension clause and the overallotment option - Subscription commitments received in the amount of EUR9.85 million from historical shareholders (Bpifrance,Financière Arbevel, Supernova Invest) and Guerbet Group, an international medical imaging expert - Indicative price range of the offering: between EUR15.50 and EUR18.90 per share - Subscription period: from 28 September 2021 until 11 October 2021 inclusive (at 5.00pm OTC and 8.00pmonline) for the open-price offering and until 12 October 2021 at 12:00pm for the global placement - Eligible for PEA and PEA PME equity savings plans

NH TherAguix, a French biotechnology company specialising in the development of innovative nano medicines for the radiotherapy treatment of cancer indications, is announcing the launch of its initial public offering with a view to listing its shares on the Euronext Growth market (ISIN code: FR0013105954 - ticker: ALNHT). On 27 September 2021, the French financial markets authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers - AMF) approved the Prospectus under number 21-416, comprising the Registration Document, approved on 10 September 2021 under number I.21-048, the supplement to this Registration Document approved on 27 September 2021 under number I.21-055, a Securities Note and a summary of the Prospectus (included in the Securities Note).

Géraldine Le Duc, Chief Executive Officer of NH TherAguix, says:

"NH TherAguix aims to demonstrate that its candidate drug AGuIX(R) increases the effectiveness of radiotherapy on solid tumours, while sparing the surrounding healthy tissues. It offers new hope for cancer patients and our ambition is to make AGuIX(R) the new standard of care in the treatment of certain cancers with radiotherapy. To do this, we have developed AGuIX(R) so that it can be integrated into all current care protocols, without changing patient treatment. The indications that we are primarily targeting include pancreatic cancer, glioblastoma, the most comment brain cancer found in adults, and brain metastases. This planned IPO will allow us, on the one hand, to consolidate the Company's financial position and, on the other, to obtain additional resources to be able pursue the development of the candidate drug AGuIX, and more specifically to develop the current pipeline of clinical trials (covering in particular glioblastoma, pancreatic cancer and brain metastases) with a view to registration trial, for which the Company would act as sponsor. I hope I can count on the support of many institutional and retail investors in this human and entrepreneurial adventure."

Pushing the current boundaries of radiotherapy

In the fight against cancer, radiotherapy is one of the standard care treatments. 60% of patients with cancer are treated with radiotherapy during their care pathway.

However, despite advances in technology and the continuous improvement of equipment, radiotherapy has limitations due to the harmful effects it causes on healthy tissue close to the tumour. These side effects limit the effectiveness of certain treatments and sometimes make radiotherapy unsuitable for certain forms of cancer.

A theranostic1 approach for precision radiotherapy

Increasing the x-ray dose differential between the tumour and surrounding healthy tissue is now the most promising way of improving radiotherapy.

Based on this observation, NH TherAguix has developed an innovative theranostic[1] approach in nanomedicine: AGuIX (R). Designed to be able to increase the dose differential between the tumour and healthy tissues and therefore to increase the efficacy of radiation therapy, AGuIX(R) also allows more accurate imaging guidance after targeting the tumour. The combination of these three properties (targeting, imaging and treatment) paves the way for a new generation of precision radiotherapy.

The first "triple action" candidate drug

By injecting a single dose, AGuIX(R) works in three complementary ways: 1. Targeting: Nanoparticles are injected intravenously. Thanks to their size of 5 nanometers, theyaccumulate naturally and exclusively in the tumour through a biodistribution process (effect known as EPR[2]). 2. Imaging: The presence of gadolinium atoms in the structure of AGuIX(R) ensures that the tumour is clearlyvisible via magnetic resonance imaging prior to radiotherapy, allowing the tumour to be delineated in order tocalibrate radiation therapy. 3. Treatment: Its radiosensitising properties enable AGuIX(R) to amplify the effect of radiation directedagainst the tumour through a physical interaction. By creating a dose differential between the cancer and adjacenttissues, the radiation therapy could become more effective.

A candidate drug adapted to the patient care pathway

Intravenous administration of AGuIX(R) is a key component of its therapeutic effectiveness as it makes it easy to use by healthcare staff. It does not disrupt the treatment pathway, and does not require any specific equipment or training. It is also possible to combine AGuIX(R) with all current and future radiotherapy technologies.

Strong proof of concept

The first study in humans was conducted in the Phase 1b trial on brain metastases in 15 patients, NANORAD 1, which first helped to established the absence of toxicity and adverse effects of AGuIX(R). In addition to the safety parameters, this study demonstrated a clinical benefit with encouraging overall survival rates and confirmed the triple effect of AGuIX(R) after injection (targeting, imaging and treatment). A dose effect has also been highlighted: the higher the concentration of AGuIX(R) in brain metastases, the lower their size and therefore the better their response to treatment.[3]

Preliminary observations of the ongoing NANORAD 2, Phase 2 trial on brain metastases show tolerance and contrast entirely consistent with the Phase 1 trial results. It also seems that the activity signals of AGuIX(R) already cited, namely a radiosensitisation response related to improved control of tumour volume and survival, can be observed here. These very preliminary observations reveal a trend that needs to be confirmed or invalidated based on the existence of the control arm and the statistical strength of the trial if sufficient.

A potential pan-cancer treatment deployed through 8 Phase 1 and 2 clinical trials, 3 of which are already recruiting, 4 of which have been authorised by health authorities and one of which is being prepared

The properties of AGuIX(R) show pan-cancer potential: intravenous injection combined with the ability of AGuIX(R) to accurately target the tumour enables the treatment of cancers that are difficult to access by intratumoral injection. At this stage, all injected tumours have been visible via MRI (49 patients).

Markus Loeffler, NH TherAguix Medical Director, comments:

"The results of the Phase 1 study are very encouraging. NH TherAguix has now entered Phase 2 with 2 clinical trials focusing on radiotherapy for brain metastases, either by whole brain radiotherapy (NANORAD 2), or as a complementary treatment by radiosurgery (NANOBRAINMETS), and also has a Phase 1 trial on advanced cervical cancer (NANOCOL). The launch of other trials in Europe and the United States, in partnership with internationally renowned cancer research institutes, is a very important strategic step for NH TherAguix."

By the end of 2021, AGuIX(R) technology should be in use in 7 Phase 1 and 2 clinical trials, 3 of which are already recruiting and 4 of which have been authorised by health authorities:

*ODD (Orphan Drug Designation): orphan candidate drug status obtained in the United States, allowing for fast track recording in case of conclusive outcomes.

Clinical Development Strategy

The clinical development strategy of AGuIX(R) aims to exploit its pan-cancer potential with the objective of recording as quickly as possible primary and orphan cancers such as pancreatic cancer or glioblastoma, for which the therapeutic arsenal is very limited and which represent a significant market opportunity. For these indications, the Company operates in partnership with recognised institutes such as Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Harvard. The Company is also targeting a broader market, namely the treatment of brain metastases, an indication in which the Company has already acquired results and the potential of which is significant due to its impact, and in which the number of competitors is limited. Finally, the Company is considering the development of AGuIX(R) to treat other indications. It is therefore promoting the implementation of clinical trials funded by research grants as part of academic collaborations to enable it to collect clinical and scientific data while preserving its financial resources.

Financial and industrial support

In 2019, the company experienced strong growth, having raised Series A funding of EUR12.3 million from recognised venture capital funds (BPI Innobio2, Arbevel, Omnes and Supernova). Thanks to this funding, the Company was able to launch its Phase 2 clinical trials and fund the scaling of production of its experimental drug, in partnership with Sanofi, the laboratory that produces the AGuIX(R) nanoparticle.

Offering eligible for PEA and PEA-PME equity savings plans

