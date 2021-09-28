- (PLX AI) - ASM International Q3 order intake is expected to be above EUR 600 million, up from EUR 510-530 million previously.
- • Guidance upgrade driven by continued strong demand in the logic/foundry sector
- • Outlook Q3 revenue EUR 400-430 million (unchanged)
- • ASM International targeting revenue of EUR 2.8-3.4 billion by 2025
- • Also targeting gross margins of 46%-50% in 2021-2025, and operating margins of 26%-31% for the period
- • Targeting Net Zero emissions by 2035 and 100% renewable electricity by 2024
- • Single-wafer ALD market expected to increase from $1.5 billion in 2020 to $3.1-3.7 billion by 2025
- • Further capacity expansion of new manufacturing facility to be production ready by early 2023
