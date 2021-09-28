Tectonic Gold Plc - Southern Copper Drilling Update

28 September 2021

TECTONIC GOLD PLC

("Tectonic Gold" or the "Company")

Southern copper drilling update

Tectonic Gold plc (TDIM: TTAU), the Intrusive Related Gold System ("IRGS") explorer, is pleased to announce the successful completion of the first stage of the September 2021 Specimen Hill drilling campaign with an immediate extension planned on the back of exploration successes.

Specimen Hill is an advanced exploration project with 90 holes drilled to date. Multiple surface copper and gold discoveries have been confirmed at depth by drilling along a +4km long mineralised belt from Main Lodes to Southern Copper. Tectonic has been systematically testing grade and geological continuity along the entire strike of the mineralised system with a view to partnering with a major mining company to take it to the next development stage.

Highlights:

Maiden hole into Southern Copper returned two copper mineralised intersections of greater than 20m from 110m and 1171m depth respectively.

from and depth respectively. PXRF testing returned high copper grades (assays pending)

Immediate follow up hole at Southern Copper added and will begin next week

Main Lodes follow up hole into porphyry target returned mineralisation (assays pending)

Drilling below Goldsmiths Reef intersected mineralisation (assays pending)

Immediate 300m diamond hole added at Goldsmith's Reef

Mr. Brett Boynton, Managing Director - Tectonic Gold Plc

"This drilling confirms our Southern Copper discovery with two exciting intersections. Confirming mineralisation below Goldsmiths Reef adds continuity to the belt and another positive testing of the porphyry zone at Main Lodes really sets us up nicely to market the package. All in all a great start and we have decided to return immediately on the back of this early success.

At Southern Copper we intersected copper mineralisation over two widths in excess of twenty metres each from 110m and 171m respectively. Both native copper and gold bearing sulphides were observed. This certainly warrants immediate follow-up and a scissor hole has been planned, where we will step back and drill along strike of the original hole to confirm grade and geological continuity. This will give us a much clearer three-dimensional understanding of what we believe presents at depth.

We drilled two holes in at Goldsmith's Reef. Both returned visible sulphide mineralisation from below historic high-grade workings. We have confidence in this new discovery and will add a 300m diamond drill hole next week to test a porphyry feeder target identified at 250m.

As we are extending the program by 14 days, the field team requires a break. It's time for a cold beer, a re-stock and a quick change of clothes and then back into the field by the weekend to close out the campaign."

Qualified Persons:

Mr Jonathan Robbeson - BSc (Hons1), MEconGeol, MMinEng, (CP Geo) is a full-time employee Signature Gold Limited and is a registered Chartered Professional (Geology) with the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM - 304542). Mr Robbeson has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the Note for Mining Oil & Gas Companies, June 2009, of the London Stock Exchange and the 2012 Edition of the 'Australian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves' (JORC Code). Mr Robbeson consents to the inclusion in the release of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

Table 1 information for this RNS is located on the Tectonic Gold plc website.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

