- (PLX AI) - Finnair moves forward with refinancing plan: sale and leaseback agreement for four A350 aircraft closed for cash proceeds in excess of USD 400 million.
- • The operating lease period is, on average, 12 years and the counterparties are GE Capital Aviation Services and Pacific Investment Management Company as the lessors
- • The arrangement will not have a significant impact on Finnair's operating result for Q3
- • The immediate positive cash effect for Finnair is in excess of 400 million US dollars
- • Finnair will use the cash to refinance existing debt and retire its undrawn revolving credit facility of 175 million euros
