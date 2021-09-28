Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 28, 2021) - Xigem Technologies Corporation (CSE: XIGM) (OTCQB: XIGMF) (FSE: 2C1) ("Xigem" or the "Company"), a technology provider for the emerging remote economy, today announced plans for the research and development of cryptocurrency payment gateway and processor capabilities for FOOi, its recently acquired mobile payment app. When complete, the additional functionality will extend FOOi's core capabilities of enabling digital payments through peer-to-peer and peer-to-business transactions.

A strengthened, cryptocurrency-enabled FOOi will deploy the most efficient and advanced technology in an easy-to-use payment app that delivers important benefits to both merchants and consumers. FOOi merchants will be able to use cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash for their business, in addition to traditional or fiat currencies such as U.S. dollars. FOOi will be integrated with the most popular eCommerce platforms, allowing merchants to accept cryptocurrency payments from customers.

FOOi users will be able to exchange their funds into cryptocurrency instantly and make transfers between peers, as well as using FOOi to complete payments on a checkout page. FOOi will retain its traditional advantages of easy setup, low transaction fees, full transparency and customer privacy.

"The cryptocurrency payment gateway market is experiencing a period of rapid growth, and feedback from prospective FOOi merchants consistently calls for us to prioritize these enhancements," said Anton Tikhomirov, chief technology officer of Xigem. "We plan to build on the existing strengths of FOOi to launch a differentiated payment app that can meet the evolving needs of consumers and businesses."

The Company plans to integrate FOOi as a payment gateway across all Xigem products to drive user adoption. When finalized, the added functionality is expected to attract a new category of merchants, and in turn, their customers. FOOi Bluetooth Beacon technology will also be extended to allow transfers of cryptocurrency when another FOOi user is within range of the Bluetooth beacon.

More than US$1.5 trillion is held in digital currencies worldwide which are increasingly being used to purchase goods and services. According to Chainalysis, payment platforms that help retailers accept Bitcoin and other digital currencies handled US$1.42 billion in transactions in the three months ending in June 2021, which is up 133% from the same period a year earlier.1

About Xigem Technologies Corporation

Established in Toronto, Ontario, Xigem is positioned to become a leading technology provider for the emerging near trillion-dollar remote economy, with software capable of improving the capacity, productivity, and overall remote operations for businesses, consumers and other organizations. iAgent, the Company's patented technology, and FOOi, its proprietary peer-to-peer mobile payments app, will provide organizations, businesses and consumers with the tools necessary to thrive in a vast array of remote working, learning and treatment environments, while the Company looks to aggregate a portfolio of innovative technologies capable of disrupting traditional business models.

1 Bloomberg, "Amazon Has 1.55 Trillion Reasons to Start Accepting Crypto," July 30, 2021.

