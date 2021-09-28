SJVN, a state-owned hydropower producer in India, has landed one-fifth of 5 GW of grid-connected PV capacity in a recent tender.From pv magazine India Indian state-owned hydropower producer Satluz Jal Vidyut Nigam Ltd (SJVN) has won 1 GW of the 5 GW of grid-connected solar capacity tendered under the Central Public Sector Undertaking (CPSU) Scheme Phase II. The recent tender was held by the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) under the third tranche of the scheme. SJVN submitted a bid to develop 1 GW and won the full quoted capacity. The project is expected to generate 2,365 million ...

