Dienstag, 28.09.2021
GlobeNewswire
28.09.2021 | 08:41
67 Leser



Nasdaq Helsinki welcomes Bioretec to Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland

28 Sep 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Bioretec Ltd
shares (short name: BRETEC) commence today on Nasdaq First North Growth Market
Finland. The company belongs to Health Care sector. Bioretec is the 135th
company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2021, and it
represents the 15th listing on Nasdaq Helsinki in 2021. 

Bioretec's mission is to promote healing after trauma or orthopedic surgery,
building on a unique understanding of bioresorbable medical implants that act
as scaffolds for tissue growth and eliminate the need for removal surgery of
the implants. Bioretec's bioresorbable polymer implants are used worldwide and
the Company intends to launch a new series of innovative implants based on a
unique bioresorbable metallic alloy, RemeOsTM. The RemeOsTM product line is
designed to meet the unmet medical need of demanding load-bearing fixations,
and to facilitate a seamless transition for surgeons from conventional titanium
implants. Better healing - Better life. For more information 

 "We are extremely happy being able to offer an opportunity to our existing
shareholders as well as to the investors interested in our company and our
future shareholders, to trade our shares in First North Growth Market
marketplace. We feel that listing our shares into public markets increases the
general interest and branding of our company, which on the other hand shall
support us in achieving our future targets. We strongly believe that our
products can offer significant benefits to patients, healthcare and societies
globally - as well as to our shareholders. Supported by a wide ownership, we
can embark on achieving our next major milestone for our RemeOs products,
which to receive the marketing approvals for the products in USA and Europe. We
continue to further develop orthopedic treatments towards a safer andmore
patient friendly direction," says Timo Lehtonen, CEO of Bioretec Ltd. 

"We welcome Bioretec to Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland," said Henrik
Husman, President of Nasdaq Helsinki. "Bioretec is a great addition to our
health care sector with its innovative medical technology and solutions, and we
look forward to a lasting partnership with the company and its shareholders." 

Bioretec Ltd has appointed Nordic Certified Adviser AB Oy as its Certified
Adviser. 

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North Growth Market at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq
Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm 


About Nasdaq First North Growth Market

Nasdaq First North Growth Market is a registered SME growth market, as defined
by the Directive on Markets in Financial Instruments (EU 2014/65). It does not
have the legal status as an EU-regulated market. Companies at Nasdaq First
North are subject to the rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market and not the
legal requirements for admission to trading on a regulated market, such as the
Nasdaq Nordic Main Market. The risk in such an investment may be higher than on
the main market. 

The Premier segment within Nasdaq First North Growth Market is designed to
further assist companies in raising investor visibility and to prepare them for
a Main Market listing. The Premier segment targets companies that make a
conscious decision to comply with higher disclosure and accounting standards
than imposed under the Nasdaq First North Growth Market rules. 

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq
Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing and Nasdaq Broker
Services are respectively brand names for the regulated markets of Nasdaq
Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga, AS,
Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing AB
and Nasdaq Broker Services AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by
Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq
Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq
Vilnius 

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made
under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform
Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about
Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not
guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from
those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking
statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond
Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors
detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed
with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to
release any revisions to any forward-looking statements. 


MEDIA CONTACT:
Maarit Bystedt
tel. +358 (0)9 6166 7274
maarit.bystedt@nasdaq.com
