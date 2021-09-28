Nasdaq Helsinki welcomes Bioretec to Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland

28 Sep 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Bioretec Ltd shares (short name: BRETEC) commence today on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland. The company belongs to Health Care sector. Bioretec is the 135th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2021, and it represents the 15th listing on Nasdaq Helsinki in 2021. Bioretec's mission is to promote healing after trauma or orthopedic surgery, building on a unique understanding of bioresorbable medical implants that act as scaffolds for tissue growth and eliminate the need for removal surgery of the implants. Bioretec's bioresorbable polymer implants are used worldwide and the Company intends to launch a new series of innovative implants based on a unique bioresorbable metallic alloy, RemeOsTM. The RemeOsTM product line is designed to meet the unmet medical need of demanding load-bearing fixations, and to facilitate a seamless transition for surgeons from conventional titanium implants. Better healing - Better life. For more information "We are extremely happy being able to offer an opportunity to our existing shareholders as well as to the investors interested in our company and our future shareholders, to trade our shares in First North Growth Market marketplace. We feel that listing our shares into public markets increases the general interest and branding of our company, which on the other hand shall support us in achieving our future targets. We strongly believe that our products can offer significant benefits to patients, healthcare and societies globally - as well as to our shareholders. Supported by a wide ownership, we can embark on achieving our next major milestone for our RemeOs products, which to receive the marketing approvals for the products in USA and Europe. We continue to further develop orthopedic treatments towards a safer andmore patient friendly direction," says Timo Lehtonen, CEO of Bioretec Ltd. "We welcome Bioretec to Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland," said Henrik Husman, President of Nasdaq Helsinki. "Bioretec is a great addition to our health care sector with its innovative medical technology and solutions, and we look forward to a lasting partnership with the company and its shareholders." Bioretec Ltd has appointed Nordic Certified Adviser AB Oy as its Certified Adviser. *Main markets and Nasdaq First North Growth Market at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq First North Growth Market Nasdaq First North Growth Market is a registered SME growth market, as defined by the Directive on Markets in Financial Instruments (EU 2014/65). It does not have the legal status as an EU-regulated market. Companies at Nasdaq First North are subject to the rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market and not the legal requirements for admission to trading on a regulated market, such as the Nasdaq Nordic Main Market. The risk in such an investment may be higher than on the main market. The Premier segment within Nasdaq First North Growth Market is designed to further assist companies in raising investor visibility and to prepare them for a Main Market listing. 