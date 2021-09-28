Cielo Waste Solutions Corp.: Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Conference Call and Webcast

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2021 / Cielo WasteSolutions Corp. (TSXV:CMC)(OTCQB:CWSFF) ("Cielo" or the "Company") intends to file its financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for fiscal Q1 2022 on SEDAR after markets close on Tuesday, September 28, 2021.

The Company will host a conference call on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. MT (10:00 a.m. ET), during which Cielo's Board Chair and President, Don Allan, CEO and COO, Gregg Gegunde, CFO, Stephanie Li, and Corporate Secretary and General Counsel, Chris Sabat, will discuss the Company's financial and operating results followed by a question and answer session. A live audio webcast of this call is available by entering the following URL into your web browser:

https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1500890&tp_key=1767e5afbd

Conference Call Details:

Date: Wednesday, September 29, 2021

Time: 8:00 a.m. MT / 10:00 a.m. ET

Dial In: North America: 1-888-664-6392

Dial In: Toronto Local / International: 416-764-8659



Replay: North America: 1-888-390-0541

Replay: Toronto Local / International: 416-764-8677

Replay Passcode: 200946 #

The conference call replay will be available until October 6, 2021 and the webcast will be available until December 29, 2021.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Gregg Gegunde"

Gregg Gegunde, CEO and COO Company Contact: Chris Sabat

Email: csabat@cielows.com

Telephone: 1-(403)-348-2972

Website: www.cielows.com For further information please contact: Investor Cubed Inc. (Canada): Neil Simon, CEO

Email: info@investor3.ca

Telephone: 1-(647) 258-3310 RB Milestone Group LLC (USA): Trevor Brucato, Managing Director

Email: cielo@rbmilestone.com

New York, NY & Stamford, CT

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp.

Cielo is a publicly traded company with a proprietary technology that transforms certain types of landfill garbage into high-grade diesel, kerosene (aviation jet and marine fuel) and naphtha. Cielo's proven and patented technology is currently being deployed in the Company's Aldersyde, Alberta facility, where wood waste is currently being converted into renewable fuels. Cielo's experienced management team is well positioned with strategic partners in place to expand aggressively across Canada, into the US and then globally. The waste/feedstock that will be used in the Company's green facilities is the world's widely available and inexpensive feedstock, including household, commercial, construction garbage, used tires, railway ties, telephone poles, as well as all types of plastic, some of which currently cannot be recycled or deposited into landfills. Cielo's goal is to manufacture waste to fuel while ridding the world of unwanted and problematic garbage.

Forward-looking Statements

This News Release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "achieve", "could", "believe", "plan", "intend", "objective", "continuous", "ongoing", "estimate", "outlook", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "should" or similar words, including negatives thereof, suggesting future outcomes.

Forward-looking statements are subject to both known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Cielo is making forward-looking statements with respect to, and not limited to: the filing of the financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the three-months ended July 31, 2021, and the timing thereof; the webinar to be held on September 29, 2021, including the subject matter there as well as speakers; and the posting of the webcast thereafter, including the duration thereof. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.

Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, some of which are described herein. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause the Company's actual performance and results to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required by law, neither the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise such statements to reflect new information, subsequent or otherwise. The TSX Venture Exchange, OTCQB and, WKN, have not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this News Release.

