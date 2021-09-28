DGAP-News: Mercedes-Benz Australia/Pacific Pty. Ltd.
/ Key word(s): Interim Report
The interim financial report for the half year ended 30 June 2021 of Mercedes-Benz Australia/Pacific is available on
https://www.daimler.com/investors/refinancing/bonds/issuers-reports/australia-pacific.
This is regulated information according to the publication requirements of the Transparency Law and related regulations of Luxembourg.
This information has been issued by Mercedes-Benz Australia/Pacific and Daimler AG. Mercedes-Benz Australia/Pacific finances parts of the activities of the Daimler Group. The company is fully owned by Daimler Australia/Pacific Pty Ltd, a fully owned subsidiary of Daimler AG.
Mercedes-Benz Australia/Pacific Pty Ltd
Finance and Treasury Solutions
44 Lexia Place, Mulgrave
Victoria 3170
Australia
Phone +61 3 9566 6285
Fax +61 3 9566 6241
28.09.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
1235663 28.09.2021
DAIMLER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de