Mercedes-Benz Australia/Pacific Pty. Ltd. / Key word(s): Interim Report

Mercedes-Benz Australia/Pacific Pty Ltd: Interim Financial Report for the half year ended 30 June 2021 of Mercedes-Benz Australia/Pacific is now available online



28.09.2021 / 09:10

https://www.daimler.com/investors/refinancing/bonds/issuers-reports/australia-pacific.



This is regulated information according to the publication requirements of the Transparency Law and related regulations of Luxembourg.



This information has been issued by Mercedes-Benz Australia/Pacific and Daimler AG. Mercedes-Benz Australia/Pacific finances parts of the activities of the Daimler Group. The company is fully owned by Daimler Australia/Pacific Pty Ltd, a fully owned subsidiary of Daimler AG.



Mercedes-Benz Australia/Pacific Pty Ltd

Finance and Treasury Solutions

44 Lexia Place, Mulgrave

Victoria 3170

Australia



Phone +61 3 9566 6285

Fax +61 3 9566 6241

