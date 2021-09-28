Nasdaq Stockholm AB: RNB Retail and Brands AB ges observationsstatus / RNB Retail and Brands AB receives observation status (186/21)

Igår, den 27 september 2021, offentliggjorde RNB Retail and Brands AB ("Bolaget") att Bolaget ingått villkorade avtal om avyttring av dess nuvarande verksamhet samt förvärv av Coala-Life AB, vilka skulle komma att medföra att Bolaget byter verksamhetsinriktning. Transaktionerna föranleder mot denna bakgrund en ny noteringsprocess hos Nasdaq Stockholm AB, genom vilken Bolaget vid godkännande kommer att byta marknadsplats från Nasdaq Stockholm till Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Enligt regelverket för Nasdaq Stockholm kan en emittents aktier ges observationsstatus om emittenten är föremål för ett omvänt förvärv eller annars planerar eller har genomgått så pass genomgripande förändringar i dess verksamhet eller organisation att emittenten vid en helhetsbedömning framstår som ett helt nytt bolag. Med hänvisning till det ovanstående beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att aktierna i RNB Retail and Brands AB (RNBS, ISIN-kod SE0005223674, orderboks-ID 13467) ska ges observationsstatus. Yesterday, September 27, 2021, RNB Retail and Brands AB (the "Company") disclosed that the Company has entered into conditional agreements for the sale of its current business operations and also the acquisition of Coala-Life AB, which would result in the Company changing the nature of its business. The transactions consequently result in the Company having to undergo a new listing process with Nasdaq Stockholm AB, through which the Company upon approval would change trading venue from Nasdaq Stockholm to Nasdaq First North Growth Market. According to the rules of Nasdaq Stockholm, an issuer's shares may be given observation status if the issuer has been subject to a reverse takeover or otherwise plans to make or has been subject to a substantial change in its business or organization so that the issuer upon an overall assessment appears to be an entirely new company. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in RNB Retail and Brands AB (RNBS, ISIN code SE0005223674, order book ID 13467) shall be given observation status. För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Bolagsövervakningen på telefon 08-405 70 50. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB