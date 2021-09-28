Anzeige
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: RNB Retail and Brands AB ges observationsstatus / RNB Retail and Brands AB receives observation status (186/21)

Igår, den 27 september 2021, offentliggjorde RNB Retail and Brands AB
("Bolaget") att Bolaget ingått villkorade avtal om avyttring av dess nuvarande
verksamhet samt förvärv av Coala-Life AB, vilka skulle komma att medföra att
Bolaget byter verksamhetsinriktning. Transaktionerna föranleder mot denna
bakgrund en ny noteringsprocess hos Nasdaq Stockholm AB, genom vilken Bolaget
vid godkännande kommer att byta marknadsplats från Nasdaq Stockholm till Nasdaq
First North Growth Market. 

Enligt regelverket för Nasdaq Stockholm kan en emittents aktier ges
observationsstatus om emittenten är föremål för ett omvänt förvärv eller annars
planerar eller har genomgått så pass genomgripande förändringar i dess
verksamhet eller organisation att emittenten vid en helhetsbedömning framstår
som ett helt nytt bolag. 

Med hänvisning till det ovanstående beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att aktierna i
RNB Retail and Brands AB (RNBS, ISIN-kod SE0005223674, orderboks-ID 13467) ska
ges observationsstatus. 

Yesterday, September 27, 2021, RNB Retail and Brands AB (the "Company")
disclosed that the Company has entered into conditional agreements for the sale
of its current business operations and also the acquisition of Coala-Life AB,
which would result in the Company changing the nature of its business. The
transactions consequently result in the Company having to undergo a new listing
process with Nasdaq Stockholm AB, through which the Company upon approval would
change trading venue from Nasdaq Stockholm to Nasdaq First North Growth Market. 

According to the rules of Nasdaq Stockholm, an issuer's shares may be given
observation status if the issuer has been subject to a reverse takeover or
otherwise plans to make or has been subject to a substantial change in its
business or organization so that the issuer upon an overall assessment appears
to be an entirely new company. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in RNB
Retail and Brands AB (RNBS, ISIN code SE0005223674, order book ID 13467) shall
be given observation status. 

För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta
Bolagsövervakningen på telefon 08-405 70 50. 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
