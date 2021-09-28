Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for MaxFastigheter i Sverige AB is updated (497/21)

On March 3, 2021, the shares and warrants in MaxFastigheter i Sverige AB (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to a public takeover offer from Stenhus Fastigheter i Norden AB (publ) ("Stenhus Fastigheter") to the holders of shares and warrants in the Company. On June 29, 2021, Stenhus Fastigheter issued a press release with information that Stenhus Fastigheter had achieved control of approximately 96 percent of the shares in the Company. The press release also stated that Stenhus Fastigheter intended to commence a compulsory acquisition procedure to acquire the remaining shares in the Company, and to seek a delisting of the Company's shares and warrants from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Today, September 28, 2021, the Company issued a press release with information that the Company, following a request from Stenhus Fastigheter, had decided to apply for delisting of its shares and warrants from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has also received such an application from the Company. The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer may be given observation status if the issuer has applied to have its financial instruments removed from trading. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the observation status for the shares (MAXF, ISIN code SE0008406417, order book ID 123717) and warrants (MAXF TO1, ISIN code SE0013775699, order book ID 193549) in MaxFastigheter i Sverige AB. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB