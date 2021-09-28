Anzeige
28.09.2021
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for MaxFastigheter i Sverige AB is updated (497/21)

On March 3, 2021, the shares and warrants in MaxFastigheter i Sverige AB (the
"Company") were given observation status with reference to a public takeover
offer from Stenhus Fastigheter i Norden AB (publ) ("Stenhus Fastigheter") to
the holders of shares and warrants in the Company. 

On June 29, 2021, Stenhus Fastigheter issued a press release with information
that Stenhus Fastigheter had achieved control of approximately 96 percent of
the shares in the Company. The press release also stated that Stenhus
Fastigheter intended to commence a compulsory acquisition procedure to acquire
the remaining shares in the Company, and to seek a delisting of the Company's
shares and warrants from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. 

Today, September 28, 2021, the Company issued a press release with information
that the Company, following a request from Stenhus Fastigheter, had decided to
apply for delisting of its shares and warrants from Nasdaq First North Growth
Market. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has also received such an application from the
Company. 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer may be given
observation status if the issuer has applied to have its financial instruments
removed from trading. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the
observation status for the shares (MAXF, ISIN code SE0008406417, order book ID
123717) and warrants (MAXF TO1, ISIN code SE0013775699, order book ID 193549)
in MaxFastigheter i Sverige AB. 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
GlobeNewswire
