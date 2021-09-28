Anzeige
WKN: A2DMQG ISIN: SE0006758587 Ticker-Symbol: 9G8 
Frankfurt
28.09.21
08:14 Uhr
2,950 Euro
-0,010
-0,34 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
28.09.2021
100 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Last day of trading in Transtema Group AB (publ) (498/21)

At the request Transtema Group AB (publ), the trading in the company's shares
on Nasdaq First North Growth Market is to cease. As from September 29 2021, the
shares will be listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. 

Last day of trading is today on September 28, 2021.

Short name:   TRANS    
----------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0006758587
----------------------------
Order book ID: 109528   
----------------------------

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing
Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.
