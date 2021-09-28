- (PLX AI) - Cadeler shares rose 2.4% after DNB increased its price target on the stock, citing a unique opportunity in offshore turbine installation.
- • Price target raised to NOK 45 from NOK 38, implying 36% upside; recommendation remains buy
- • The turbine installation segment will benefit the most from the combination of market growth and new technology, DNB said
- • Given its pure exposure to turbine installation, Cadeler will benefit, as European installed capacity is set to grow six-fold over the decade: DNB
- • DNB expects backlog and earnings visibility to grow and an increased awareness of the attractive multiples after the newbuilds are delivered
