MND unveils its new Fun Coaster monorail sled for tourist destinations

At the IAAPA Expo Europe, the leading event for the leisure and amusement park industry, which will be held in Barcelona from 28 to 30 September 2021, MND is presenting its new rail sled, the first model of which has been in operation since this summer in the village resort of Bosco Gurin in Switzerland. Called "Fun Coaster", this new activity is based on monorail technology for a unique riding experience that guarantees maximum thrills.

A new type of monorail sled combining design and comfort

Developed to optimize sensations and comfort, the "Fun Coaster" integrates specially designed two-seater vehicles with a raised seat - a unique model - to guarantee a true downhill and speed experience. The aerodynamic design of the sleds takes into account the ergonomic constraints to guarantee comfort, from boarding to arrival, and safety thanks to the belts. Designed to adapt to all types of environments and destinations, each customer can customize the body of the sled according to his/her wishes thanks to the many options offered by MND LEISURE.

Whether solo or in tandem, the sleds can reach speeds of up to 40 km/h and are controlled by the user "driver" with a manual brake. The safety? of the passengers is ensured by belts, bumpers, as well as an automatic braking system in case of release of the brake handles by the user. Each sled is equipped with a folding backrest allowing easier storage of the vehicles by the operator.

A strategic 4-season attraction for the Bosco Gurin resort

To support its 4-season development, the Bosco Gurin resort has chosen the French manufacturer MND, a specialist in the infrastructure of sensational leisure activities, to equip its destination with a new activity.

"Today, diversification both in summer and winter is very important, which is why we chose the Fun Coaster developed by MND to give our customers more thrills and make our destination more attractive," said Giovanni FRAPOLLI, owner of the Bosco Gurin resort.

Inaugurated this summer, the 900-meter long track with an average downhill slope of 14% was built on a ski slope whose natural terrain was suitable for the installation of the monorail, elevated in its design to be used in winter. Bosco Gurin's "Fun Coaster" aims to attract an average of 100,000 users per year for a ride lasting an average of 5 minutes per sled. It is accessible to the whole family since children from 3 years old (accompanied) can board.

"We are proud to have successfully completed this first order of our "Fun Coaster" monorail sled. Design, comfort and safety were at the heart of its development, with the added commitment to deliver a Made in France product. Other resorts in France and Europe have already expressed their keen interest in this new product, which meets a current demand in the mountain tourism market.

MND LEISURE is one of the leaders in the sensational leisure market for the mountains with giant zip lines, but also for the urban leisure market, as illustrated by our recent realization of adventure courses in the heart of the vertiginous Canton Tower in China," commented Xavier Gallot-Lavallée, CEO of MND.

About MND

MND is a French industrial group specialised in ropeway mobility, snowmaking systems, mountain safety and thrill-making leisure facilities. With over 3,000 customers in 49 countries, MND contributes every day through its four core businesses to mobility, leisure activities and the safety of all, while offering proven and lasting solutions based on its experience in mountain activities. Based in Savoie, MND is staffed by 300 employees and relies on seven international distribution subsidiaries and 28 distributors to develop its business activities around the world. MND is listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris (FR0011584549 - ALMND).

