- (PLX AI) - Thyssenkrupp Automotive pressing on with transformation of its powertrain business
- • Thyssenkrupp says product portfolio expanded towards e-mobility
- • Camshafts business unit to be renamed Dynamic Components on Oct. 1
- • Profitable growth in core business financing development and industrialization of new products
- • The segment already generates more than 80 percent of its total sales with products not relating to the internal combustion engine
