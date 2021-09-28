Invaluable, the world's leading online marketplace for fine art and collectibles auctions, positions itself for continued growth in 2021 and beyond with key hires.

World leader Invaluable announces four new executives to the online marketplace and auction solution provider's leadership team.

Stepping in as Chief Technology Officer is Caesar Naples, a CTO veteran with a demonstrated history of success building, managing, and growing high-performance software teams for companies both large and small. Most recently the CTO at Catalant Technologies, Naples has an impressive roster of brands under his belt, including Tripadvisor and GSN Games.

Kevin Maloney takes charge as Senior Vice President of North American Sales. With 25 years of sales leadership experience across online media and marketplace leaders, including Tripadvisor, Reed Elsevier, and Ziff Davis, Maloney will spearhead major investments in sales and customer success at Invaluable.

Tony Haenn joins the Invaluable team as Vice President of Product, Supply. This role was created as an investment in the solutions provided to auction house partners, a key area of focus for Invaluable to better service the needs of auction houses across the globe. Having spearheaded a massive product expansion of Lola.com's software in his prior role as VP of Product Management, Haenn brings vast experience building small businesses solutions as well as enterprise systems at Wayfair and Tripadvisor.

Louis Danastorg becomes the new Director of Compliance and Legal Affairs, utilizing his law and business degrees to oversee fraud, compliance, and legal matters. With experience at major financial firms Citizens Bank and PwC, Danastorg brings additional focus to trust and safety for the Invaluable marketplace.

"In the last twelve months, Invaluable expanded its reach to over 235,000 buyers and $900 million of online demand; and during their lifetimes, these buyers purchased more than $1.2 billion on the Invaluable marketplace," says CEO Adam Kirsch. "We are thrilled to welcome Caesar, Kevin, Tony, and Louis to our hard-working and talented team. Each will play a crucial role in accelerating the growth of our marketplace and auction house solutions."

About Invaluable

Headquartered in Boston, with offices in U.K., France and Australia, Invaluable is the world's leading online marketplace for estate, fine and decorative arts and collectibles auctions. Invaluable enables more than 4 million collectors around the globe to discover and acquire the objects they love, with confidence and convenience, from over 5,000 of the world's premier traditional auction houses.

Invaluable solutions help auction houses manage and market their auctions online. For more than twenty years, its innovations have addressed the technology, marketing and research needs of some of the most successful brands in the global auction industry, including Sotheby's, Christie's, Bonhams, Artcurial and Tajan, to name a few of the thousands of auction houses served.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210928005082/en/

Contacts:

Neal Glazier

EVP Marketing, Invaluable

NGlazier[at]invaluable.com