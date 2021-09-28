Mazda Motor Europe chooses VTEX to power its commercial digital transformation in 22 countries

LONDON, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VTEX (NYSE: VTEX), the enterprise digital commerce platform for premier brands and retailers, the leader in accelerating the digital commerce transformation in Latin America and now expanding globally, is proud to announce it has signed an agreement to power Mazda Motor Europe's digital commerce operations in the region. With VTEX, the automotive manufacturer aims to enable every country in which it operates in Europe to cater to its changing customer needs.

Starting with an online Mazda Vehicle Stock Locator for new cars in a first pilot market, but effectively setting up an ecommerce marketplace infrastructure for all Mazda entities Europe-wide will enable nearly 1,600 Mazda dealerships to sell new and used vehicles online in a phased implementation approach as part of the overall strategy.

With the Vehicle Stock Locator, consumers throughout Europe will be able to easily identify new and used Mazda vehicles near to their location. Customers may then reserve the vehicle online, closing the purchase at the dealership.

The Mazda Vehicle Stock Locator is an important step in Mazda's digital transformation, which looks to closely integrate the company with its dealerships to offer better online experiences to their customers. The initiative will empower Mazda to gain important information on its prospects' purchasing interests by participating in the online sales process. Mazda Motor Europe aims to evolve its solution to create a complete digital car shopping experience, allowing vehicle configuration, test drive booking, financing calculation and approval, purchase of accessories and, most importantly, the full purchase of new and used vehicles.

Mazda Motor Europe selected VTEX due to its proven track record in the automotive industry, its tried and tested native marketplace solution, its composable front-end and back-end architecture that can be tailored to Mazda's needs, and also because of VTEX's agility to deliver fast time-to-market for enterprise customers.

"We are excited to shape the digital future of the automotive industry through a bold initiative that serves both customers and dealerships. After careful consideration, we have selected VTEX to accompany us on this transformation journey," says Matthias Sileghem, VP Communications & Public Affairs of Mazda Motor Europe. "Since early in the process, VTEX has shown incredible commitment to turn our vision into reality, acting as a true long-term partner."

"Gaining Mazda Europe's vote of confidence is a tremendous honour for all of us at VTEX and another proof that our commerce and marketplace capabilities are a match for the greatest enterprises in the market," adds Daniela Jurado, General Manager at VTEX Western Europe. "Without a doubt, vehicle shopping is entering a new era and we are proud to power it to its potential through Mazda's visionary project."

About VTEX

VTEX (NYSE: VTEX) provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Our platform enables our customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors. Founded in Brazil, we have been a leader in accelerating the digital commerce transformation in Latin America and are expanding globally. Our platform is engineered to enterprise-level standards and functionality, and we are trusted by more than 2,000 customers with over 2,500 active online stores across 32 countries to connect with their consumers in a meaningful way*.

*Figures as of FY ended on Dec. 31st, 2020

About MAZDA Motor Europe

Mazda Motor Europe (MME) is the regional headquarters of Mazda for the European market. It was established in 1989 and is located in Leverkusen, Germany. MME coordinates the operations of all Mazda National Sales Companies and Independent Distributors in more than 30 countries.