Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, September 28
|Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC
It is announced that at the close of business on 27 September 2021, the unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) per ordinary share valued on a bid price basis, is:
Including current period revenue to 27 September 2021 903.98 pence per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 888.97 pence per ordinary share
Legal Entity Identifier 213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69
28 September 2021
