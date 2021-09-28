Panaya and Inetum Expanding Their Collaboration to Drive SAP S/4HANA Adoption

The strategic alliance will meet the expected high demand for streamlined, customized and risk-free SAP S/4HANA migrations across the EMEA and LATAM market.

HACKENSACK, New Jersey, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Panaya, the pioneer in the Change Intelligence and Test Management for packaged applications, today announced signing a strategic agreement with Inetum, European leader in digital services and solutions. The collaboration will provide Inetum's customers with streamlined, risk-free, and tailored migration to the latest version of the SAP ERP, S/4HANA.

The agreement is particularly well timed, as the demand for S/4HANA migrations is expected to rise rapidly with the vendor's impending end-of-support for previous solutions of the enterprise resource planning software. Inetum, with its extensive experience managing such projects, will leverage Panaya's unique SaaS-based Change Intelligence technology to save their customers time and resources, while reducing business continuity risks.

Panaya's Change Intelligence platform, including extensive automation and granular analysis, will be integral to Inetum's SAP S/4HANA conversion strategy. Therefore, Panaya's rich solutions portfolio will become one of the key pieces in the Inetum's conversion to SAP S/4HANA strategy, together with its own GO2S4 package, certified by SAP, and the 'Inetum makes your SAP systems run' initiative, which includes the 'Move to SAP S/4HANA', outsourcing operations and infrastructure management services both in on-prem and in any cloud flavor.

"We decided to go with Panaya after having tested their tools for SAP S/4HANA migration across the entire process cycle for a range of projects," explained David Bayón, SAP Strategic Business Development Director at Inetum in Spain. "We achieved very good results across the board, both in terms of efficiency and customer satisfaction."

The latest collaboration between Panaya and Inetum is not their first. The companies have been working together since June 2019 to minimize risk and the use of resources in pre-deployment functionality testing with the test platform, Test Dynamix. The developing relationship has expanded Panaya's European footprint, as well, with access to Inetum's customer base and extensive commercial network.

Pablo Iglesias, Director Sales of Panaya Spain, called the alliance "a perfect fit," saying, "Inetum is an innovative distributor, providing great added value, deep knowledge and extensive experience in SAP solutions."

Inetum, which has been a SAP Gold Partner for more than 25 years, is "committed to the collaboration," according to Ignacio Artiaga, Director of the SAP Business Line for Spain and LATAM at Inetum, "because it improves our value offer and is an important step in being prepared to accompany all our clients in their digitization processes, guaranteeing they are able to successfully make the transition to SAP S/4HANA within established deadlines."

Shabi Levi, Director of Channels and Alliances at Panaya, commented, "We are delighted to partner with Inetum to provide secure and reliable SAP S/4HANA migration. The S/4Convert solution makes it possible to design migration projects tailored to each customer's needs and at a speed previously unattainable, while drastically minimizing go-Live risks."

About Panaya

Panaya enables organizations to accelerate application change and continuously deliver innovation with its Change Intelligence Platform. Panaya, a SAP certified partner, provides cloud-based application delivery and testing solutions that ensure collaboration between Business and IT. Enabling enterprise agility with faster release velocity and uncompromising quality, Panaya delivers an optimized user experience with end-to-end visibility of the application lifecycle. Since 2008, 3,000 companies in 62 countries, including a third of the Fortune 500, have been using Panaya to deliver quick quality change to enterprise ERP and CRM applications. For more information, contact Panaya at marketing@panaya.com or visit www.panaya.com. For media inquiries, contact Dana Averbouch, daverbouch@panaya.com.

About Inetum, Positive Digital Flow

Inetum is an agile IT services company that provides digital services and solutions, and a global group that helps companies and institutions to get the most out of digital flow. In a context of perpetual movement, where needs and usages are constantly being reinvented, the Inetum group is committed to all these players to innovate, continue to adapt, and stay ahead. With its multi-expert profile, Inetum offers its clients a unique combination of proximity, a breakdown by sector, and state of the art solutions. Operating in more than 26 countries, the Group has nearly 27,000 employees and in 2020 generated revenues of €1.966 billion. For more information visit www.inetum.com. For media inquiries, contact Inetum Press Relations at press@inetum.world / comunicacion-es@inetum.world or contact Sol Gozalo at Tel + 34 699 872 886.

