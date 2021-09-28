CB Scientific, Inc. (CBSC) Announces the Launch of Direct-to-Consumer Heart Wellness Check-Up Program in Bangkok, Thailand

Mango Wellness Co., Ltd. and My Cardia Thailand Co., Ltd. to begin new remote cardiac monitoring service through pharmacies and clinics in the greater Bangkok market.

ESCONDIDO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2021 / CB Scientific. Inc. (OTC PINK:CBSC) ("CBSC" or the "Company"), a provider of remote ECG cardiac monitoring products and services (my-Cam monitor and my-Cardia cloud-based software portal), both domestically and internationally, today announces the official launch of the "Heart Wellness Check-Up" program in Bangkok, Thailand through their authorized distributor Mango Wellness and My Cardia Thailand. This new B2C remote program is being offered to consumers in partnership with 26 participating pharmacies and medical clinics in the greater Bangkok area. Using CBSC's proprietary my-Cam remote cardiac event monitor and its unique features will help customers deal with heart-related issues and their well-being while dealing with Covid 19 and the quarantine requirements in Thailand. The "Heart Wellness Check-Up" program offers a hassle-free 10-day monitoring period that is delivered directly to the consumers' home, remotely, without the need to make multiple trips to hospitals or clinics for evaluation or screening. ECG heart rhythm episodes can be transmitted directly to the My Cardia propriety cloud-based software portal, anywhere, and at any time using the My Cardia smartphone app on the customer's iOS or Android phone or tablet through a cellular or Wi-Fi connection.

Several Tier 1 private and public hospitals have teamed up with Mango Wellness and My Cardia Thailand on this new direct-to-consumer wellness program. They include Banpakok9, Ramkhamhaeng, Petcharavej, Vibhavadi, and Phyathai Nawamin, all major hospital centers in the greater Bangkok district. In addition, the Central Chest Institute of Thailand, a Tier 1 Government hospital, participates in the program. Cardiologists from these facilities will review and interpret any significant irregular ECG heart rhythm event and consult directly with Mango Wellness and My Cardia Thailand customers, offering them a choice of either a direct appointment at the hospitals or one through a telemedicine video call option. Mango Wellness has already started an aggressive digital marketing campaign to promote awareness and the benefits of the "Heart Wellness Check-Up" program.

Charles Martin, CBSC CEO, stated, "the current pandemic and quarantine has forced our distributors to create a new path for patients to engage their physicians and hospitals in dealing with cardiac issues while they stay at home. The program offered by Mango Wellness and My Cardia Thailand now places CBSC's remote cardiac event monitor services into the direct-to-consumer market in Bangkok, Thailand. This alternative approach, together with the upcoming re-start of Mango Wellness and My Cardia Thailand's B2B hospital model after the lockdowns from the current pandemic have ended, will go a long way towards helping this distributor establish a solid foundation in both the Remote Cardiac Monitoring and Direct-to-Consumer markets in Thailand. CBSC also looks forward to the upcoming launch of cardiac service models in Malaysia, Singapore, and hopefully toward regulatory certification approval in mainland China."

