Tridion's translation capabilities and architectural framework cited as key differentiators, according to global market intelligence firm

RWS, the world's leading provider of technology-enabled language, content management and intellectual property services, announces that it has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Content Management Systems for Authenticated Digital Workspaces 2021 Vendor Assessment.

The analyst firm's latest report evaluates content management platforms and their ability to support next-generation digital workplace environments. Vendors are evaluated against their strategy and capabilities, and placed within a Participants, Contenders, Major Players or Leaders Category.

"An effective global workforce depends on the ability to collaborate, communicate and access company information in their own language and the ability to securely share it externally," explains Thomas Labarthe, President of RWS's Language Services and Technology division. "That's where our intelligent content platform Tridion stands out. Our technology handles the most complex content environments and the IDC MarketScape's recognition is testament to our continued investment and innovation."

The IDC MarketScape recognizes Tridion's BluePrinting and Baselining technology and its ability to help multinational organizations "handle complex multilingual, multi region, multi brand, multi-channel projects."

Tridion, connects people, processes, and information through the most complete portfolio of collaborative content management, knowledge management and headless delivery technologies. Companies can securely streamline communication to employees, prospects, customers, partners, influencers, investors, and other stakeholders globally.

Click here to download the IDC MarketScape: Content Management Systems for Authenticated Digital Workspaces 2021 Vendor Assessment (doc US47412921, September 2021).

According to IDC, companies should "consider Tridion when they are a multi-national organization that has complex content structures that would benefit from a componentized architecture and automated machine translation capabilities to dynamically assemble authenticated and personalized digital experiences."

Tridion's strengths highlighted in the report include: Localization and translation: Tridion benefits from RWS's own machine translation technology to automate localization of content and imagery based on language selection. Tridion's atomic design of content creation and management is well suited for real-time translation and dynamic delivery. Authoring environment: Content authors can use the site building wizard with a headless design extension to provide a consistent single view of the customer and employee content. Tridion provides a knowledge graph for content visualization, user interface for conversational internet-of-things content (e.g. Alexa simulator) and insight to content voice and tone. Architecture framework: Tridion offers rigorous content modeling, content component inheritance and reuse across any combination of sites, regions, brands and channels. For customers, employees and partners that work in China, Tridion provides a publishing process that helps reduce latency for the user experience.



