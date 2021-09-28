- (PLX AI) - HELLA is trying to stabilize our supply chains as best as possible and cushion the further increase in cost pressure, CEO Rolf Breidenbach said.
- • Reiterates HELLA expects to continue to outperform the overall market
- • In the Automotive segment, first-quarter sales rose by 7.2 percent to € 1.3 billion
- • In the Aftermarket, sales increased by 24.6 percent to € 136 million
- • In the Special Applications segment, sales rose by 20.2 percent to € 91 million
- • NOTE: HELLA already reported Q1 group earnings and cut its outlook on Sept. 23
- • The industry environment deteriorated noticeably in the first quarter, in particular due to the worsening component crisis. According to the latest market forecasts, it can be assumed that in all likelihood around ten million fewer vehicles will be produced worldwide this fiscal year than was still expected in July of this year, CEO said
