

ROMANEL-SUR-MORGES (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Tuesday's pre-market trading (as of 5.45 A.M. EDT).



In the Green



Planet Green Holdings Corp. (PLAG) is up over 41% at $1.63



ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (ZIVO) is up over 26% at $5.46



iPower Inc. (IPW) is up over 19% at $5.50



Frequency Electronics, Inc. (FEIM) is up over 18% at $11.28



Farmmi, Inc. (FAMI) is up over 16% at $0.28



NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NRBO) is up over 15% at $4.38



Puxin Limited (NEW) is up over 15% at $0.61



Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation Common Stock (STRC) is up over 11% at $10.19



China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) is up over 7% at $2.11



In the Red



Paltalk, Inc. (PALT) is down over 11% at $4.79



Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (RCAT) is down over 11% at $3.17



Newpark Resources, Inc. (NR) is down over 11% at $2.95



Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) is down over 7% at $89.93



Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) is down over 7% at $13.99



Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (MTNB) is down over 6% at $1.38



