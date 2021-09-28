Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 28.09.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 673 internationalen Medien
Kurschance? Countdown mit Ansage: Last Call!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PHD4 ISIN: US4525EP1011 Ticker-Symbol: 10VA 
Tradegate
28.09.21
13:23 Uhr
8,430 Euro
+0,125
+1,51 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
1-Jahres-Chart
IMMUNIC INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IMMUNIC INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,1558,44014:10
8,1558,44014:10
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
IMMUNIC
IMMUNIC INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
IMMUNIC INC8,430+1,51 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.