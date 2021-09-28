DGAP-News: Immunic, Inc.
Immunic, Inc. to Participate in Scientific and Investor Conferences in October
- Three Abstracts, Including One Late-Breaker, to be Presented on IMU-838, the Company's Selective Oral DHODH Inhibitor, at the 37th Congress of ECTRIMS -
- October 6-7: B &T Cell-Mediated Autoimmune Disease Drug Development Summit. Evelyn Peelen, Ph.D., Senior Manager Translational Pharmacology at Immunic, will present an overview of IMU-838. The presentation will be accessible on the "Events and Presentations" section of Immunic's website at: https://ir.imux.com/events-and-presentations.
- Title: IMU-838: A safe and potent inhibitor of DHODH for the treatment of autoimmune disease: mechanism of action and clinical outcomes
- Session Title: Targeting B Cell Maturation, Depletion & Differentiation Factors
- Date: Wednesday, October 6, 2021
- Time: 12:30 PM ET
- October 13-15: 37th Congress of European Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (ECTRIMS). Three abstracts have been accepted for presentation, including a late-breaker on the company's lead asset IMU-838. The poster presentations will be accessible on the "Events and Presentations" section of Immunic's website at: https://ir.imux.com/events-and-presentations.
Late-Breaker Presentation:
- Title: Relationship between neurofilament-light chain and disease activity in relapsing MS: observations from a phase 2 trial of IMU-838
- Poster Number: P976
- Authors: Robert J. Fox, Evelyn Peelen, Matej Ondrus, Andreas Muehler
- Session Title: ep43 ePoster - Late Breaking News
- Date: Wednesday, October 13, 2021 and Thursday, October 14, 2021
- Time: 12:00 AM - 9:00 PM CET (6:00 AM - 3:00 PM ET)
Poster Presentations:
- Title: IMU-838, a small molecule DHODH inhibitor in phase II clinical trial for multiple sclerosis, shows potent anti-EBV activity in cell-culture-based systems: Potential additional benefits in multiple sclerosis treatment
- Poster Number: P372
- Authors: Manfred Marschall, Evelyn Peelen, Regina Müller, Christina Wangen, Sabrina Wagner, Andreas Muehler, Manfred Gröppel, Daniel Vitt, Hella Kohlhof, Friedrich Hahn
- Session Title: eP22 ePoster - Microbiology and virology
- Date: Wednesday, October 13, 2021 and Thursday, October 14, 2021
- Time: 12:00 AM - 9:00 PM CET (6:00 AM - 3:00 PM ET)
- Title: Safety and tolerability of IMU-838, a next-generation DHODH inhibitor in EMPhASIS: a randomized, placebo-controlled phase 2 trial in relapsing multiple sclerosis
- Poster Number: P645
- Authors: Robert J. Fox, Heinz Wiendl, Nicola De Stefano, Johann Sellner, Andreas Muehler
- Session Title: eP31 ePoster - Immunomodulation/Immunosuppression
- Date: Wednesday, October 13, 2021 and Thursday, October 14, 2021
- Time: 12:00 AM - 9:00 PM CET (6:00 AM - 3:00 PM ET)
- October 19: Jefferies Next Generation IBD Therapeutics Summit 2021. Daniel Vitt, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and President of Immunic, will participate in a fireside chat. Specific details regarding timing, webcast and replay information will be published on the "Events and Presentations" section of Immunic's website at: https://ir.imux.com/events-and-presentations, once they are available.
- October 25-28: BIO-Europe Digital. Members of Immunic's business development and investor relations teams will participate in partnering activities at this conference. To schedule a meeting, please use the BIO-Europe partnering portal at: https://informaconnect.com/bioeurope/access-event/.
