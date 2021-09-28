Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNOA), a global healthcare leader developing and producing stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for a wide range of applications, including wound care, eye care, nasal care, oral care, and dermatological conditions, today announced the over-the-counter ("OTC") consumer launch of Regenacyn Advanced Scar Gel and Ocucyn Eyelid Eyelash Cleanser on Amazon.com, and MucoClyns on Amazon sites in Europe. All three products are based on Sonoma's patented Microcyn technology and are immediately available for customer orders.

Sonoma is pleased to offer its superior, safe and effective hypochlorous acid products directly to consumers. For years, Sonoma has offered its products as prescription or office dispense products available only from physicians. The OTC launch creates an additional line of Sonoma products marketed directly to consumers and provides a direct channel that makes its proven Microcyn technology widely available for all.

Regenacyn Advanced Scar Gel is clinically proven to improve the overall appearance of scars while reducing pain, itch, redness and inflammation. Regenacyn Advanced Scar Gel protects and moisturizes wound and scar sites to promote lighter, flatter and less prominent scarring. Regenacyn Advanced Scar Gel is non-toxic, non-irritating and non-sensitizing.

Ocucyn Eyelid Eyelash Cleanser, designed for everyday use, is a safe, gentle effective solution for good eyelid eyelash hygiene. Ocucyn Eyelid Eyelash Cleanser helps clean dirty and crusty irritated eyelids. Ocucyn Eyelid Eyelash Cleanser is steroid free, non-irritating, non-cytotoxic, non-sensitizing and requires no special handling.

MucoClyns is a personal decontamination solution for the face and skin. MucoClyns is safe to use on mucous membranes, cuts, abrasions, burns and body surfaces to clean and treat immediately after unexpected exposure to infection risk. MucoClyns is biocompatible for its indicated use and safe and non-irritating to human skin.

Regenacyn Advanced Scar Gel is available for purchase here and Ocucyn Eyelid Eyelash Cleanser is available for purchase here. For more information, please also visit Sonoma's U.S. website.

MucoClyns is available at Amazon UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain. For more information please also visit the Sonoma Europe website.

Amy Trombly, Chief Executive Officer of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals stated, "we could not be more excited about making our safe and effective products available directly to consumers through Amazon. We look forward to offering our clinically proven and patented Microcyn Technology to a wider range of patients for advanced scar management, eyelid eyelash hygiene and personal protection spray for the face and skin."

About Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals is a global healthcare leader for developing and producing stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for a wide range of applications, including wound care, animal health care, eye care, nasal care, oral care, disinfectant use and dermatological conditions. The company's products reduce infections, itch, pain, scarring and harmful inflammatory responses in a safe and effective manner. In-vitro and clinical studies of hypochlorous acid (HOCl) show it to have impressive antipruritic, antimicrobial, antiviral and anti-inflammatory properties. Sonoma's stabilized HOCl immediately relieves itch and pain, kills pathogens and breaks down biofilm, does not sting or irritate skin and oxygenates the cells in the area treated assisting the body in its natural healing process. The company's products are sold either directly or via partners in 54 countries worldwide and the company actively seeks new distribution partners. The company's principal office is in Woodstock, Georgia, with manufacturing operations in Latin America. European marketing and sales are headquartered in Roermond, Netherlands. More information can be found at www.sonomapharma.com. For partnership opportunities, please contact busdev@sonomapharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information herein, matters set forth in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about the commercial and technology progress and future financial performance of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and its subsidiaries (the "company"). These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of words such as "continue," "develop" and "expand," among others. Forward-looking statements in this press release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties inherent in the company's business that could cause actual results to vary, including such risks that regulatory clinical and guideline developments may change, scientific data may not be sufficient to meet regulatory standards or receipt of required regulatory clearances or approvals, clinical results may not be replicated in actual patient settings, protection offered by the company's patents and patent applications may be challenged, invalidated or circumvented by its competitors, the available market for the company's products will not be as large as expected, the company's products will not be able to penetrate one or more targeted markets, revenues will not be sufficient to meet the company's cash needs, fund further development, as well as uncertainties relative to the COVID-19 pandemic and economic development, varying product formulations and a multitude of diverse regulatory and marketing requirements in different countries and municipalities, and other risks detailed from time to time in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Microcyn, Regenacyn, MucoClyns, and Ocucyn are trademarks or registered trademarks of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

