USPA Global Licensing Inc.: U.S. Polo Assn. Named Official Apparel Partner for the British Beach Polo Championships 2021 in Poole, England

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. & POOLE, England, Sept. 28, 2021, the official brand of the United States Polo Association, was the Official Apparel Partner for the British Beach Polo Championship 2021, played September 17-18 at Sandbanks Beach in Poole, England.

Through this partnership, U.S. Polo Assn. outfitted the polo players, provided staff outfitting, branded caps for attendees, and global promotion of the event across various digital platforms. This is the first year U.S. Polo Assn. has partnered with the British Beach Polo Championship tournament.

Now in its 14th year, The British Beach Polo Championships, also known as Sandpolo, is the largest beach polo event in the world. Sandpolo is a unique way to watch and play the sport of polo on the stunning shores of Sandbanks Beach, a world-famous destination known for its luxury properties and pristine sand. A twist on traditional polo, Sandpolo is played with an oversized orange ball designed not to get lost in the sand but still move at a high speed.

In the sold-out Sandbanks Beach Arena, thousands of Sandpolo fans were close enough to the action to see all the fast-paced competition between Team Whispering Angel and Team Lightning Commercial Finance during the two-day event. In the end, it was Whispering Angel (Chris Gregory, Hazel Jackson & Adolfo Casabal) that took the British Beach Championships 2021 title with a 19-14 victory against Team Lightning Commercial Finance (Garrie Renucci, Ollie Cork & Nick Van Open).

"With the U.K. being one of U.S. Polo Assn.'s most loyal and fastest-growing markets, we were proud to be part of the exciting British Beach Polo Championships," said J. Michael Prince, President and CEO of USPA Global Licensing, which manages the global, multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand. "We love that Sandpolo is yet another opportunity to expose new polo fans and global consumers to the sport and this brand in such a unique and fun way."

In advance of the event, there were sweepstakes opportunities for fans to win unique prizes and "a piece of the sport," including a hospitality tent VIP experience and more than five hundred dollars' worth of U.S. Polo Assn. brand gear and apparel.

"This year's event received great exposure, thanks in part to U.S. Polo Assn.," says Johnny Wheeler, the director of Sandpolo. "As the official brand of the United States Polo Association, this partnership for the 14th Annual British Beach Polo Championships was a win-win for everyone involved."

