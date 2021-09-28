ACCSYS TECHNOLOGIES

A well-established and profitable market presence generated from the Arnhem Accoya facility represents a springboard for Accsys to bring new facilities and revenues on stream. In reinstating estimates, we also provide a framework for investors to appraise expected completion of the nascent Hull Tricoya operation and a prospective new US facility. These are both material developments and provide Accsys with the opportunity to generate significantly higher earnings.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...