Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: Membership change on Nasdaq Helsinki: Credit Suisse Bank (Europe), S.A

Following change will take place in the exchange membership of Credit Suisse Bank (Europe), S.A. Credit Suisse Bank (Europe), S.A. will change Settlement Member in the Finnish CSD system (Euroclear Finland). The new identity CITIIE2X will be valid from trade date October 4. October 6 will be the first settlement date for CITIIE2X in the Euroclear Finland's Infinity system. There will be no change to Credit Suisse Bank (Europe), S.A.'s MPID CSV. Member: Credit Suisse Bank (Europe), S.A. INET memberID: CSV Settlement Member ID: CITIIE2X Valid from date in Finnish CSD system: 4th of October For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Linda Wallander or Julian Butterworth telephone + 44 (0) 20 3753 2083 or +44 (0)20 3753 2195 Nasdaq Helsinki Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1017429