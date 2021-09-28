Anzeige
Dienstag, 28.09.2021
GlobeNewswire
28.09.2021 | 14:05
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: Membership change on Nasdaq Helsinki: Credit Suisse Bank (Europe), S.A

Following change will take place in the exchange membership of Credit Suisse
Bank (Europe), S.A. Credit Suisse Bank (Europe), S.A. will change Settlement
Member in the Finnish CSD system (Euroclear Finland). 



The new identity CITIIE2X will be valid from trade date October 4. October 6
will be the first 

settlement date for CITIIE2X in the Euroclear Finland's Infinity system. There
will be no change to Credit Suisse Bank (Europe), S.A.'s MPID CSV. 





Member: Credit Suisse Bank (Europe), S.A.

INET memberID: CSV

Settlement Member ID: CITIIE2X

Valid from date in Finnish CSD system: 4th of October







For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Linda
Wallander or Julian Butterworth telephone + 44 (0) 20 3753 2083 or +44 (0)20
3753 2195 





Nasdaq Helsinki

© 2021 GlobeNewswire
